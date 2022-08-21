Start of NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen delayed by lightning

Listen to this article

Although rain tires are present and NASCAR will race in the rain at road courses, lightning is a different story.

As thunderstorms closed in on the race track, everything was put in a 30-minute lightning hold due to a strike within eight miles of the track. That clock has since been reset with more lightning strikes in the area.

The race was supposed to go green at 3:19 p.m., local time.

Chase Elliott is set to lead the field to the green flag with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside.

This weekend's field of 39 entries includes a record-number of countries represented (seven), with names including Kimi Raikkonen, Mike Rockenfeller, and Daniil Kvyat on the grid.

The following drivers will start from the rear of the field due to an engine change: Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell, and for unapproved adjustments: William Byron Daniil Kvyat, Ty Gibbs, Cody Ware, Kyle Tilley.