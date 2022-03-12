Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Results

NASCAR Cup Phoenix starting lineup: Blaney on pole

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney will start from pole position at Phoenix Raceway for the third time in his career.

Listen to this article

Blaney previously won pole position at Phoenix in 2017 and 2019. Despite that, he has never won at the one-mile Arizona race track.

Denny Hamlin, who will start alongside, has won twice at Phoenix in 2012 and later in 2019.

The qualifying session went without incident. All drivers with the exception of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. set a time, who missed the session due to an engine change.

Read Also:
Pos. Driver Team
1 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
4 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing
7 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports
8 Austin Cindric Team Penske
9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
10 Joey Logano Team Penske
11 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
13 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
14 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports
15 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing
16 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing
18 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing
19 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
20 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports
22 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
23 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing
24 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers
25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
26 Chris Buescher RFK Racing
27 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing
28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing
30 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports
31 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports
32 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing
33 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports
34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports
35 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
36 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing

 

