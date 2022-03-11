Tickets Subscribe
All me
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Preview
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix Preview

NASCAR Cup Phoenix schedule, entry list and how to watch

Will NASCAR have four different race winners to start off the new year? The series heads to Phoenix Raceway to conclude the west coast swing.

NASCAR Cup Phoenix schedule, entry list and how to watch
Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend. The track has a certain significance early in the 2022 calendar as it will later play host to the championship title-decider in November. When NASCAR last visited Phoenix, Kyle Larson took the checkered flag over Martin Truex Jr. to claim the 2021 NCS title. The Xfinity Series race ended in a spectacular photo finish with Daniel Hemric narrowly beating out Austin Cindric for his first race win, and the crown.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Saturday, March 12th

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

11:30 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

12 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:15 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps / 200 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 13th

3:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (312 laps / 312 miles) - FOX

Read Also:

There 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open teams entered. Kevin Harvick is far and away the most successful driver at the one-mile track, winning nine races there. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are the only other drivers with multiple victories at Phoenix, but all of their wins combined still don't add up to Harvick's dominance. However, the SHR driver has not won at Phoenix since 2018. Perhaps that will change on Sunday...

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Corey Lajoie

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Garrett Smithley

 

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

77

Josh Bilicki

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ Mcleod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

TrackHouse Racing

Chevrolet

 

Playoff Standings

Although there's only been three races, it's never too early to take a look at the playoff picture. Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are locked into the playoffs, courtesy of their race wins at Daytona (Cindric), Fontana (Larson) and Las Vegas (Bowman). Will the series see another new winner this weekend?

Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain are the only other drivers with playoff bonus points, via stage wins.

Pos. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS
1    Kyle Larson 3 1 2 2 1 664 56 5.3 11.7 113   5
2    Martin Truex, Jr. 3 0 0 1 0 675 12 12.7 11.3 107 -6 2
3    Joey Logano 3 0 1 1 0 672 15 11.0 13.3 104 -9 0
4    Austin Cindric 3 1 1 1 1 675 21 3.0 10.7 103 -10 5
5    Kyle Busch 3 0 1 2 0 675 77 16.7 8.0 102 -11 0
6    Aric Almirola 3 0 1 3 0 675 0 29.7 5.7 97 -16 0
7    Chase Elliott 3 0 0 2 0 673 12 8.0 15.0 88 -25 0
8    Alex Bowman 3 1 1 1 0 670 16 9.7 16.7 80 -33 6
9    Bubba Wallace 3 0 1 1 0 674 12 22.3 15.3 78 -35 0
10    Austin Dillon 3 0 1 1 0 671 1 20.7 12.7 78 -35 0
11    Kurt Busch 3 0 0 1 0 673 4 28.0 13.3 77 -36 0
12    Brad Keselowski 3 0 0 1 0 672 70 9.0 20.0 77 -36 0
13    Ryan Blaney 3 0 1 1 0 505 47 8.0 19.3 75 -38 0
14    Chase Briscoe 3 0 1 1 0 536 20 12.3 18.0 74 -39 0
15    Erik Jones 3 0 1 1 0 655 21 12.7 21.0 74 -39 0
16    Kevin Harvick 3 0 0 1 0 665 1 26.3 16.3 69 -44 0
Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car
Jeff Gordon "impressed and optimistic" by NASCAR Next Gen car
