NASCAR Cup at Gateway under delay due to lightning
Shortly after Sunday's NASCAR Cup race got under way at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR was forced to bring it to a halt.
One lap after taking the green flag, the race was placed under caution when Tyler Reddick got spun in Turn 1 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
While under the caution, NASCAR was forced to bring the field down pit road and red flag the race due to repeated lightning strikes within four miles of the track located in Madison, Ill.
Pole-winner Kyle Busch remained in the lead when the race was stopped. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Any lightning strikes within eight miles of the track - whether raining or not - require a 30-minute hold.
Several thunderstorms had popped up in the area of the track Sunday afternoon but as of 4:15 p.m. ET, it had still not rained at the track.
