NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch

shares
comments
NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch
May 24, 2020, 1:13 PM

NASCAR will attempt to run four races in as many days, starting with the longest event on the schedule this Sunday – the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

After a successful return to action at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR will race from home for the next four days with two Cup races, one Xfinity and one Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

How did things go at Darlington?

No positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the track following NASCAR's return at Darlington, which included two Cup races and one Xfinity Series event.

The Cup races were won by Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin with Chase Briscoe taking an emotional victory in the NXS race.

Kyle Busch was in the spotlight, and not just for his late-race duel with Briscoe in Thursday's NXS race. On Wednesday, he collided with Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the NCS show while battling for second, resulting in a middle finger from NASCAR's Most Popular Driver.

Read Also:

Ratings for NASCAR's return were very promising with 6.323 million viewers tuning in for the first race. It was the most watched Cup Series race (excluding the Daytona 500) in nearly three years. The sport's first midweek race since 1984 was hindered by rain from start to finish, but still boasted 2.087 million viewers on Wednesday.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry leads Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry leads Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: NASCAR Media

When is the action at Charlotte?

Unlike most events on the schedule at the moment, the Coca Cola 600 600 will include live qualifying. The session will take place at 2 p.m. EST with the race following at 6 p.m. EST. 

FOX will carry all events with the 600 broadcasted on the main channel with the other three races on Fox Sports 1. 

The second Cup race on Wednesday evening will be just over 300 miles. 

Date Track Series Distance Network Start (ET)
Sun, May 24 Charlotte Cup 600mi FOX 6:00 PM
Mon, May 25 Charlotte Xfinity 300mi FS1 7:30 PM
Tue, May 26 Charlotte Trucks 200mi FS1 8:00 PM
Wed, May 27  Charlotte Cup 500km FS1 8:00 PM

Staying safe?

The protocols in place at Darlington remain in effect for the Charlotte race week as NASCAR moves to prevent any COVID-19 cases appearing in the garage. This means no fans will be permitted to attend and PPE is mandatory for all present at the track.

NASCAR has collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials, and implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan. In accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations, almost every aspect of how the event is conducted will be significantly modified, including the following provisos:

  • One-day shows
  • Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event
  • Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility
  • Social distancing protocols throughout the event
  • Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility, including a cap of 16 members per Cup team (including driver)

Read Also:

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Where is NASCAR heading after Charlotte?

NASCAR released more of its revised schedule earlier this month, detailing plans up until June 21. Follow the four days of racing at CMS, the series will head to Tennessee for two events at Bristol Motor Speedway.

DATE      
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
TV
START (ET)
Sat, May 30 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 3:30 PM
Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM
Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM
Sun, June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM

Read Also:

Next article
The other side of Alex Bowman: 'HMS is where I want to be'

Previous article

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'HMS is where I want to be'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup

Trending

1
Esports

Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing ‘imposter’ trick

2h
2
Super Formula

The F1 reject that went on to destroy his opposition

2h
3
General

Leclerc completes Monaco run for controversial driving film remake

41m
4
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu has attracted MotoGP interest - manager

3h
5
Formula 1

When Mercedes "screwed up" Hamilton's race in Monaco

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch
NAS

NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'HMS is where I want to be'
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'HMS is where I want to be'

Joey Logano feels “safer at the track than I do at grocery store”
NAS

Joey Logano feels “safer at the track than I do at grocery store”

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch
NAS

NASCAR starts racing again: When is it, where, how to watch

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"
NAS

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.