NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs

Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
3 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
58 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
73 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
94 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
115 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
121 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
164 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
170 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
178 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
184 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
191 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
199 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
206 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
213 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
220 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
227 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
234 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
241 days
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

NASCAR should get the Cup Series championship race it needs

By:
Mar 9, 2020

There was a loud collective sigh of relief Sunday coming from NASCAR fans, competitors and officials after an entertaining Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

The main reason being that NASCAR had decided last year it was going to move the championship race for its three national series to Phoenix this year from Homestead-Miami Speedway.

While the redesigned Phoenix track seemed like a good location change, there was one problem – the aero rules package used in Cup in 2019 did wonders for the racing on intermediate tracks but did not appear to mesh well on the series’ shorter tracks and road courses, Phoenix included.

So, in January, NASCAR made a change for nine tracks this season, basically reverting to the low downforce package it used in 2018. Sunday’s race was its first test – and likely most important since Phoenix would host the title race in November.

Sunday’s Fan Shield 500 turned out to be a very entertaining race, with multiple drivers in contention for the win. The race featured 20 official lead changes among seven drivers, compared to eight lead changes among five drivers in last fall’s race.

While a familiar face won – Joey Logano has now won two of the season’s first four races – the outcome remained very much in doubt down to the final lap in overtime.

“You certainly want to see a lot of what we saw today – a lot of different lead changes,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “And this comes from a lot of work from the entire industry, everybody getting together and talking about what could we collectively do…

“We saw a lot of different things happen during the race and emotions run pretty high, which is what you want, and a lot of comers and goers and ultimately a really good race.”

There were other contributing factors outside the rules package, of course. With the change, Goodyear also changed the tire combination that it brought for the race to take into account the lower loads on the cars.

The tires showcased a nice falloff throughout runs that contributed to many comers and goers through the field. Also the PJ-1 track compound – first used at Phoenix last season – was used again, which helped to widen the groove choices for drivers.

The biggest test, however, was still the use of the lower downforce package, and at Phoenix at least, it got a high grade.

Next season, NASCAR will see another overhaul when it introduces its next generation race car.

But for the remainder of this season, it appears NASCAR has found a successful combination of aero rules that should promote entertaining competition at its varied collection of tracks.

And perhaps most importantly, NASCAR got a glimpse of what may well end up being one of its best championship races.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Phoenix

Phoenix

6 Mar - 8 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
14:35
13:35
Final Practice
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
16:35
15:35
Qualifying
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
13:35
12:35
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
14:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

