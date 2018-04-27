NASCAR buys the ARCA Racing Series

The two largest and oldest professional stock car racing organizations in North America will become one by 2020.

NASCAR on Friday announced that it is purchasing the Automobile Racing Club of America series, a lower-level stock car organization that has sanctioned races since 1953 and has had a longstanding unofficial relationship since its existence.

“This is one of the most exciting announcements we’ve had in our lifetime,” said NASCAR’s Jim France. “The ARCA organization has been closely associated with the France family before there was a NASCAR and before there was an ARCA.

“It’s a big moment for stock car racing in America.”

ARCA competes on a more wide-ranging array of tracks than NASCAR, including superspeedways, road courses, dirt tracks, short tracks and intermediate tracks on a regular basis.

ARCA’s age limitations are also not as restrictive as NASCAR, which has a minimum participation of 18 in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series and for most tracks in the Camping World Truck Series.

ARCA was founded in Toledo, Ohio, in 1953 as the Midwest Association for Race Cars, a local touring group in the Midwestern United States. The series was founded by John Marcum, a friend and former competitor of Bill France Sr. and a former NASCAR employee.

Marcum created MARC as a northern counterpart to the Southern-based NASCAR. The series became part of Daytona Speedweeks in 1964 at the request of Bill France, allowing the series to open its season alongside the Daytona 500. That same year the name changed to ARCA, a suggestion from France to give the series more national exposure.

More to follow...