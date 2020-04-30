NASCAR to go back racing May 17 at Darlington

NASCAR will be just the second major sporting event back following the UFC. They were forced to postpone races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Richmond, Talladega and Martinsville.

The plan is to return to racing May 17th in a 400 mile race at Darlington Raceway. All events listed below will be run without fans.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Sun, May 17 Darlington Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Tue, May 19 Darlington Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Wed, May 20 Darlington Cup 500 km FS1 7:30 PM

Sun, May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 mi FOX 6:00 PM

Mon, May 25 Charlotte Xfinity 300 mi FS1 7:30 PM

Tue, May 26 Charlotte Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Wed, May 27 Charlotte Cup 500 km FS1 8:00 PM

The unique schedule will feature two Cup races in May at both Darlington and Charlotte and will include midweek races.

The Coca-Cola 600 will ran as planned on Memorial Day Weekend while the other two crown jewel races of that weekend (Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix) remain called off.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.”

Each event will be a one-day show with personal protective equipment (PPE) mandated throughout the event. Health screenings for all individuals entering the race track will be mandatory and social distancing protocols will continued to be followed. There will also be strict limits on the number of people allowed inside the venue at any given time.

“We are excited to welcome back the FOX NASCAR season to our airwaves to provide a return to live sports, a move toward normalcy and a much-needed distraction during these unprecedented times,” said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. “While we are thrilled to return to the race track, the health and safety of our employees and all race participants is our top priority. We will continue working in lockstep with our partners at NASCAR and the race tracks to follow all national and local health guidelines.”