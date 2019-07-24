NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR alters pit road rules, including uncontrolled tires

shares
comments
NASCAR alters pit road rules, including uncontrolled tires
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 9:56 PM

NASCAR has altered two pit road rules, most notably how it will enforce the penalty for uncontrolled tires.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt pit stop
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office, makes a pit stop
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, makes a pit stop
Ryan Preece, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger pit stop
Pit road action

In a rules bulletin announced Wednesday, NASCAR has removed the requirement that a tire remain within an “arm’s length” of pit crew members servicing cars during pit stops.

The change does not eliminate the rule but beginning this weekend for NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway and Iowa Speedway, tires will be considered “uncontrolled” if they create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.

“After discussions internally and with competitors and teams, NASCAR will adjust how we officiate the uncontrolled tire rule to focus on preventing a safety hazard rather than concentrating on the subjective ‘arm’s length’ criteria,” Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s vice president of officiating and technical inspection, said in a statement.

“To be clear, tires must still be returned from the outside of the pit box in a controlled manner.”

Here are the guidelines regarding uncontrolled tires:

  • Safety issues include but are not limited to tires rolling into the traffic lane of pit road. 
  • Tires may not be bounced or thrown at any time. 
  • Tires may be rolled from the outside half of the pit box to the pit wall, providing they do not create a safety issue or interfere/impede another competitor’s pit stop.  
  • Once tires are returned to the inside half of the pit box they may not roll back to the outside half of the pit box.  
  • Tires, servicing equipment and crew members may not interfere or impede with another team’s pit stop. Tires contacting a vehicle while being carried to the outside half of the pit box may be considered a no call.  
  • The penalty for an uncontrolled tire under green flag conditions will be a pass through, and starting at the tail end of the field under caution conditions. 
  • Tires must still be returned from the outside half of the pit box in a controlled manner before the vehicle exits the pit box. 

In addition, beginning at Watkins Glen next weekend, when a team performs a four-tire stop, the outside tires must be changed first.

If team mistakenly changes the inside tires first and subsequently changes the outside tires during the same pit stop it will be a penalty. The penalty for changing inside tires first during a four-tire stop will be a pass through under green flag conditions and tail end of the field for the restart under caution.

Sawyer said the four-time change was made to “reduce crew members’ exposure to adjacent vehicles departing their pit stalls.”

Read Also:

Next article
RCR eSports drivers eye playoff berth after Chicagoland letdown

Previous article

RCR eSports drivers eye playoff berth after Chicagoland letdown

Next article

GoFas Gaming secures playoff berth at Indianapolis

GoFas Gaming secures playoff berth at Indianapolis
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.