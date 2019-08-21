NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR alters driver participation rules for Xfinity and Trucks

NASCAR alters driver participation rules for Xfinity and Trucks
By:
Aug 21, 2019, 7:40 PM

NASCAR on Wednesday unveiled several procedural rule changes for the 2020 Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series.

NASCAR has once again reduced the pool of Cup Series drivers eligible to compete in Xfinity and Trucks and the number of races in which they may participate.

Beginning next season, drivers with more than three fulltime seasons in the Cup series will be limited to five races each year in both Xfinity and Trucks. 

In addition, any drivers earning points in the Cup series are barred from running in the regular-season finale and all playoff races in each series as well as the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash races and the three races which comprise the Triple Truck Challenge. 

Drivers earning points in the Xfinity Series are also ineligible to compete in the Triple Truck Challenge and series championship races.

The current rules ban Cup drivers with more than five years fulltime experience and had allowed up to seven races in the Xfinity Series.

“These updates to the Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks procedures continue our commitment to strengthening our race teams and providing a stronger field with even greater competition for our fans,” Meghan Miley, NASCAR senior director of racing operations, said in a statement.

“We’re excited about the return of the Dash 4 Cash in the Xfinity Series and the Triple Truck Challenge with the Gander Trucks. These programs provide our teams with an incredible performance-based bonus opportunity each season.” 

Beginning in 2020, the maximum starting field for the Xfinity Series will be set at 36 cars. The field will be comprised of 31 starting positions based on qualifying time; four provisional positions based on rulebook; and one past champion provisional.

The 2020 Dash 4 Cash qualifying race will take place March 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The four races in which the Dash 4 Cash bonus will be available are March 28 at Texas, April 4 at Bristol, April 25 at Talladega and May 2 at Dover, Del.

The 2020 races comprising the Triple Truck Challenge will take place April 18 at Richmond, May 1 at Dover and May 15 at Charlotte.

