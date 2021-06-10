Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"
NASCAR Cup / Texas Preview

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

By:

Just about everything has changed with this season’s NASCAR All-Star Race, including its location.

The annual competition among many of the Cup Series’ top stars is getting a dramatic reboot this year, including a new track host with Texas Motor Speedway.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the all-star event to be moved to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last year but until then, Charlotte Motor Speedway had hosted it every year except one since 1985.

There are many other changes in Sunday night’s event. Here’s a look:

The format

The race will feature six rounds, totaling 100 laps. The starting lineup for Round 1 will be determined via random draw (Kyle Larson is on the pole).

Rounds 1 through 4 will be 15 laps each; Round 5 will be 30 laps; the final round will feature a 10-lap shootout.

At the beginning of Round 2, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Before the start of Round 3, the entire field will be inverted.

At the beginning of Round 4, the field will be inverted via random draw (minimum of eight/maximum of 12).

Starting positions for Round 5 will consist of drivers’ cumulative finish from Rounds 1-4. The lowest cumulative finisher starts on the pole, second-lowest starts second, and so forth. All cars must enter pit road for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during Round 5.

The starting positions in the final round are set by finishing positions of Round 5.

Only green flag laps will count in the NASCAR All-Star race.

The money

The fastest team on pit road during the mandatory pit stop will earn $100,000.

The winner of the final 10-lap round in the All-Star Race will be awarded $1 million.

Eligible drivers

There are 17 drivers already locked into the All-Star race: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

The criteria for eligibility include Cup Series race winners in 2020-21 and full-time drivers who are either past All-Star winners or past Cup Series champions.

But wait, there’s more

Four more drivers will qualify for the main event on Sunday via the All-Star Open and fan vote.

The All-Star Open will be run in three rounds – 20 laps, 20 laps and a 10-lap shootout – with the three round winners advancing to the All-Star main event. Fan balloting will determine the final driver in the field.

When and where to watch

The All-Star Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET Sunday.

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

shares
comments
Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"

Previous article

Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

2h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

4h
3
Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

9h
4
Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

3h
5
Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

7h
Latest news
What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
Video Inside
NAS

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

22m
Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"
NAS

Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"

Jun 9, 2021
NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona
NAS

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

Jun 8, 2021
Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NAS

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

Jun 8, 2021
Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NAS

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

Jun 8, 2021
Latest videos
$100,000 on the line for pit crews at the All-Star Race 04:59
NASCAR Cup
22m

$100,000 on the line for pit crews at the All-Star Race

Watch Suarez and McDowell’s run-in at Sonoma from the 48 bumper cam 01:31
NASCAR Cup
Jun 9, 2021

Watch Suarez and McDowell’s run-in at Sonoma from the 48 bumper cam

Road courses in the Rearview Mirror: Sonoma, Mid-Ohio 02:34
NASCAR Cup
Jun 8, 2021

Road courses in the Rearview Mirror: Sonoma, Mid-Ohio

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma 00:48
NASCAR Cup
Jun 7, 2021

Martin Truex Jr. finishes third at Sonoma

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson 00:34
NASCAR Cup
Jun 7, 2021

Elliott gets his best finish at Sonoma, finishes second to teammate Larson

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NASCAR Cup

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?
NASCAR Cup

Is there anywhere left a Hendrick driver can't win this season?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez impressed by Albon’s openness since replacing him

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl "strongly disagrees" with Masi over yellow flag decision

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Wolff's workload puts me off wanting to be F1 team boss

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Other bike Other bike

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Baku pace so fast Tost feared he would crash

Latest news

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What to expect from the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas

Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Newman: NASCAR Cup title "will always be on my radar"

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to slow cars down at Talladega and Daytona

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Wood Brothers name new crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.