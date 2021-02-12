NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Second Practice in
14 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

shares
comments
NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"
By:

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Friday “it was the right time” for the sport to address social justice and racism issues last year and the focus “will continue.”

Phelps tackled a number of topics during a conference call with the sport’s media but went out of his way to address the sport’s efforts to promote equality and combating social injustice and how it will remain an important element of the sport going forward.

Following the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020, Bubba Wallace – the only fulltime African-American driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup series – called on the sport to remove the Confederate flag from race tracks.

By the next month, NASCAR had officially banned the display of the Confederate flag from its tracks and properties – a move that was hailed by many but also prompted backlash from some longtime fans and triggered its own protests.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“I think it was the right time for our country. I think it was the right time for our sport. The response to that was fantastic,” Phelps said. “What we do in the areas of social justice and diversity equity inclusion is going to be authentic to who we are.

“It may not be the right thing for the NBA, but it’s going to be the right thing for us. We’ve broken our diversity equity and inclusion strategy (DE and I) into three pieces: what are we going to do for ourselves internally, what are we going to do as an industry, and what are we going to do with the partnerships we can secure.”

In terms of internal moves, Phelps said efforts are being made to improve supplier diversity and creating more opportunity for women and minorities in the company and in its hiring practices.

As an industry, Phelps had made a commitment that everyone working in NASCAR would receive sensitivity and unconscious bias training and that was accomplished during the offseason.

New sponsorships in the DE and I area are also in the works for NASCAR, not to mention new team ownership and investment roles in the sport involving NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and current Buffalo Bills rookie Antonio Williams.

“The sponsorships that we have or the partnerships that we’re developing are significant. When it’s time to announce what those are – and that will be soon – it will be gratifying,” Phelps said. “I think it’s right for our sport.

“It’s authentic to our sport. We are going to continue this. For us, it really is about making sure that we continue to act, and act in a way that is consistent with where our brand DNA is.”

NASCAR taking a stand

Phelps he and other NASCAR executives were very encouraged to receive the results of their custom, third-party brand tracking study conducted by Directions Research.

The study polled NASCAR fans on their opinions around NASCAR’s stance on social justice in 2020, inclusive of the banning of the Confederate flag. The analysis was conducted by polling 1,750 self-identified “avid” NASCAR fans and the research took place during the 2020 playoffs.

The brand tracker study determined that NASCAR’s stance on social justice and the banning of the Confederate flag resonated overwhelmingly positively with fans.

· NASCAR avid fans of 16+ years were 3 times more likely to approve of NASCAR’s actions;

· NASCAR avid fans of 4-15 years were 6 times more likely to approve;

· NASCAR avid fans of 0-3 years were 8 times more likely to approve.

“There was a question at the time: did NASCAR go too far to ban the Confederate flag? Social justice, is that something a sport should do, NASCAR should do? Do we have permission to do it?” Phelps said.

“The answer is yes. The question was: How is that going to affect our core fan, our avid fan? To me, it really speaks to our fan base.

“We have an opportunity with so many different things where we are bringing these new fans who are going to sample our great sport. It’s an exciting time.”

Related video

Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel

Previous article

Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

6h
2
Formula 1

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

14h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

14h
4
NASCAR Cup

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners

6h
5
IMSA

Mazda to end IMSA Prototype program in October

3h
Latest news
NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"
NAS

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

26m
Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel
NAS

Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel

4h
Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners
NAS

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners

6h
Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace
NAS

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

18h
Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

21h
Latest videos
Bubba Wallace: ‘I’ve got some learning to do’ 08:26:30
NASCAR Cup
18h

Bubba Wallace: ‘I’ve got some learning to do’

Austin Dillon makes incredible move to win second Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona 08:26:29
NASCAR Cup
18h

Austin Dillon makes incredible move to win second Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona 08:26:24
NASCAR Cup
22h

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel 08:26:25
NASCAR Cup
22h

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’ 08:26:09
NASCAR Cup
22h

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Trending Today

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes admits it has "some issues" with 2021 F1 engine

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners

Mazda to end IMSA Prototype program in October
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Mazda to end IMSA Prototype program in October

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 McLaren Formula 1 cars

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari reveals team and car launch dates for 2021

Latest news

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Wallace: "I’ve got a lot to learn" after nearly winning Duel

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Toyota in talks with two potential new NASCAR team owners

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.