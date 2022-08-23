Tickets Subscribe
Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: "I hope to do one or two races this year" Next / What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen News

McDowell was "in the hunt" at The Glen but needed a win

Michael McDowell put together a strong performance in Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International but it was a victory that he needed.

Jim Utter
By:
McDowell was "in the hunt" at The Glen but needed a win
Listen to this article

McDowell showed he had a fast car all weekend, - he qualified third, led 14 laps and utilized a two-pit stop strategy that kept him in the hunt the entire race.

But with 15 different winners this season and mired in 24th in the series standings, only a win is going to put McDowell in the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

McDowell, a solid road racer himself, found himself battling Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson – who entered the race with a combined 10 wins on road courses – for the win.

McDowell was leading entering the final stage but Elliott got by him in the carousel on Lap 49 of 90. Larson went on to win after contact with Elliott on a late-race restart while McDowell finished sixth.

Read Also:

“It is disappointing. I don’t think we quite had enough for (Elliott) or (Larson). I tried to hold them off as long as I could, they just had a bit of pace on me,” McDowell said. “They were pushing me hard enough that I was getting wide and making mistakes.

“I tried to make a move on that second-to-last restart there and got a pretty good run on (Larson) and went to the inside and it just didn’t work out. We got jammed up on the bottom and everyone was smashing into each other and we lost a couple of spots.

“That was pretty much it at that point.”

At any other time of the year, the performance of McDowell and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team would be celebrated, but instead it stands out as a mixed opportunity.

“It was a good day,” he said. “We had a fast car, it’s just there’s so much on winning a race and getting into the playoffs. Just not enough.

“We’ve got to win to get into these playoffs. But I am proud of everybody at Front Row. We had a fast car and we were in the hunt. It just wasn’t quite enough.”

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

There is a bright spot ahead for McDowell, however.

The final chance to win his way into the playoffs will come this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, where he earned his first career victory last season in the Daytona 500.

McDowell has been a solid superspeedway racer in his career and finished seventh and eighth, respectively at Daytona and Talladega earlier this season.

“I always feel like Daytona is a must win, because like (road courses), it’s a really good shot for us,” he said. “But different from here, is there’s so many things out of your control at Daytona.

“We’re going to do everything we can. We fight hard.”

Latest news

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?








Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tarso Marques on NASCAR plans: “I hope to do one or two races this year”

Brazilian ex-Formula 1 driver Tarso Marques still hopes to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut later this year.

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR Cup plans in 2023
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Trackhouse to expand Project 91 NASCAR Cup plans in 2023

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks says his Project 91 program is targeting expansion next year to “six to eight” NASCAR Cup Series races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
