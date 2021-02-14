Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

shares
comments
Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early
By:

It didn’t take long for a massive wreck to take out several top contenders for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Ryan Newman's view of the mult-car accident
Ryan Newman's view of the mult-car accident
Multi-car accident
Rain clouds
Dale Earnhardt tribute lap
Multi-car accident: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Kohler Generators, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth, Chris Buescher, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry, David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang
Multi-car accident

Entering Turn 3 on Lap 14 off 200, Kyle Busch got into the back of Christopher Bell, who then hit the rear of Aric Almirola.

Almirola’s No. 10 Ford got loose and turned up the track and into a line of on-coming cars which triggered a massive pile-up.

Among those who suffered extensive damage and were knocked out of contention for the race win were pole-winner Alex Bowman, Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, David Ragan and Ryan Newman.

 

“We were just getting pushed too hard too early. It’s a long, long race,” Almirola said. “Man, we were in a fine position, just sitting there riding around in the top two, three and (Bell) just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot.

“It turned me to the right and tore up our race car and ended our Daytona 500 way too early.”

Ragan, whose 500 race is his only planned start of the 2021 season, called the situation “unfortunate.”

“I’ve never met a driver that said, ‘Hey, I’m going to start this 500-mile race and just be super-aggressive.’ We all talk about give and take and making it to the end, but it seems nobody does that once they get out there,” he said.

“It’s frustrating that everybody is pushing and shoving and I just saw (Bowman) get turned and whenever someone wrecks in the top five or six it tears up a lot of cars.”

Adding to the misery for many of the drivers, a lightning strike in the area forced a red flag and minimum 30-minute hold before some of the damaged vehicles had even made it to the garage.

Less than 45 minutes since the green flag waved at 3:06 p.m. ET, only 15 laps had been completed in the 200-lap event and 17 cars had been involved in a total of two accidents.

“Obviously, we had a really fast Camaro. The Chevrolets were working good together; hopefully a Chevy still ends up in Victory Lane,” Bowman said.

“Hats off to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports; they built some really fast race cars. Hate that superspeedway racing works out that way sometimes, but that’s just part of the game.”

Related video

NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500

Previous article

NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500

Next article

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

43min
2
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

12h
3
Formula 1

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

10h
4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

7h
5
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes

1d
Latest news
Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
NAS

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

20m
Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early
NAS

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

43m
NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500
NAS

NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500

48m
Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62
NAS

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62

5h
2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 starting lineup in pictures

7h
Latest videos
FOX Sports sits down with Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace on 23XI Racing 08:27:53
NASCAR Cup
1h

FOX Sports sits down with Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace on 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace: ‘I’ve got some learning to do’ 08:26:30
NASCAR Cup
Feb 12, 2021

Bubba Wallace: ‘I’ve got some learning to do’

Austin Dillon makes incredible move to win second Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona 08:26:29
NASCAR Cup
Feb 12, 2021

Austin Dillon makes incredible move to win second Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona 08:26:24
NASCAR Cup
Feb 12, 2021

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel 08:26:25
NASCAR Cup
Feb 12, 2021

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT
ARCA / Race report

Corey Heim wins Daytona ARCA season opener in OT

Trending Today

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The good and bad news for Red Bull in F1’s engine freeze

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt death: NASCAR’s tragic Daytona 500 remembered

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Michael Jordan says Bubba Wallace has "the talent to win"

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Massive wreck takes out several Daytona 500 contenders early

NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

NASCAR spotters: Their critical role at the Daytona 500

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Why former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope is still racing at 62

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.