Martinsville Cup qualifying rained out; Truex on pole

It’s three in a row for Martin Truex Jr. … sort of.

Truex will start his third consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from the first starting position but his No. 1 spot for Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway didn’t come like his previous two.

Truex didn’t “earn” this pole – he claimed it by virtue of his lead in car owner points when rain canceled Saturday’s planned qualifying session.

Truex, the reigning series champion who earned his first win of the season last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, will take the benefits regardless of how he earned them.

“It’s all about that first pit stall at Martinsville,” Truex said. “Everybody wants that one – it’s a big advantage to qualify on the pole there.”

And also to be awarded it.

Kyle Busch will line up second followed by the three Team Penske drivers – Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

Rounding out the top-10 are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

Martinsville has been a difficult track for Truex throughout his career but he hopes to change that this weekend.

Truex’s career record at Martinsville features three top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 24 career starts. He has also won one previous pole.

“Racing at Martinsville is like being in a cage match all day long, constantly fighting with the guys,” Truex said. “You can never get away to settle down and relax.

“It’s a real battle to run 500 laps. It’s taken me a long time to figure out the tiny tendencies on how to drive Martinsville.”

Read Also: Martinsville Truck race halted and postponed after just 24 laps