Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup Martinsville Qualifying report

Martinsville Cup qualifying rained out; Truex on pole

0 shares
Martinsville Cup qualifying rained out; Truex on pole
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Polesitter Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Polesitter Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
24/03/2018 06:30

It’s three in a row for Martin Truex Jr. … sort of.

Truex will start his third consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from the first starting position but his No. 1 spot for Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway didn’t come like his previous two.

Truex didn’t “earn” this pole – he claimed it by virtue of his lead in car owner points when rain canceled Saturday’s planned qualifying session.

Truex, the reigning series champion who earned his first win of the season last weekend at Auto Club Speedway, will take the benefits regardless of how he earned them.

“It’s all about that first pit stall at Martinsville,” Truex said. “Everybody wants that one – it’s a big advantage to qualify on the pole there.”

And also to be awarded it.

Kyle Busch will line up second followed by the three Team Penske drivers – Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney.

Rounding out the top-10 are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola.

Martinsville has been a difficult track for Truex throughout his career but he hopes to change that this weekend.

Truex’s career record at Martinsville features three top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 24 career starts. He has also won one previous pole.

“Racing at Martinsville is like being in a cage match all day long, constantly fighting with the guys,” Truex said. “You can never get away to settle down and relax.

“It’s a real battle to run 500 laps. It’s taken me a long time to figure out the tiny tendencies on how to drive Martinsville.” 

Read Also:

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Track Martinsville Speedway
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Furniture Row Racing
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page