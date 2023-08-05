Martin Truex Jr. to return for 2024 NASCAR Cup season with JGR

Following Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions at Michigan International Speedway, Truex confirmed he had completed a one-year contract extension with JGR on Friday to continue in the No. 19 Toyota through the 2024 season.

Truex, 43, currently leads the regular season standings with three wins so far this season.

Truex went through a similar late-summer decision making process one year ago to return for the 2023 season.

“It was the same deal. I got it out of the way. It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing,” Truex said. “Excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well, too.

“It felt like the right thing to do was to keep going. The more I thought about it, the more I was like – ‘Don’t be stupid, go race another year and see how it goes.’

“You are not going to half-ass this job. I’m ready. I’m excited. We’ve got a great thing going. My team is amazing. They are doing great things. Love working with them, and happy to keep this going.”

Taking it one year at a time

Truex said – as has become clear – his NASCAR future is a year-by-year decision at this point in his career.

“You are just trying to do what you have to do,” he said. “Last year was June, this year was August, so realistic – give me October next year, and we will talk about it then.”

Truex, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, joined JGR at the start of the 2019 season.

The veteran driver has 34 victories at the Cup level and has finished worse than second in points just twice in the last six seasons. He earned his only Cup championship with Furniture Row Racing in 2017.

Race winner Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Truex said he has been “leaning” toward returning for several weeks.

“I kept thinking about it and seeing if something changed and nothing changed, so I was like, ‘Here we go, let’s do it,’ ” he said.

“It’s pretty late in the season to be putting them in a spot where you keep them hanging. I think I did that as long as possible – not on purpose, but it is just how it worked out.”

Truex said as part of his deal, his younger brother, Ryan, will make several starts in the Xfinity Series with one of JGR’s teams next year.

“We are looking for sponsorship to do a full year, if possible,” Martin said. “That is on the table. He will be running part-time, but obviously it would be great if we could get him a full-time deal.”