Marcus Smith: "I don't understand" reasons for not using aero package

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
22/06/2018 10:20

Marcus Smith said the aero package which debuted in the NASCAR All-Star Race at his Charlotte Motor Speedway facility last month is something “we need more of.”

“I don’t understand all of the reasons why we couldn’t run it two or three or four more times but I know a lot was put into it,” Smith, the president and COO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., told Motorsport.com Friday at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

“I think we saw something that is fantastic and that’s the kind of thing we need more of. I think we’re moving in that direction for next year.”

Asked if he was willing to have Cup races at SMI facilities this season used to further test the package, Smith said, “Absolutely. We would have loved to.”

Read Also:

Pocono Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and SMI-owned Kentucky Speedway were most often mentioned as races that could see the package used this season.

NASCAR officials, following extensive discussions among tracks, teams, manufacturers and engine builders, announced Thursday it would not utilize the package in any points races this season although it mentioned the possibility just weeks ago.

The package, which includes front air ducts, restrictor-plates, a larger rear spoiler and splitter that was used in the 2014 season, first debuted in last year’s Xfinity Series race at IMS last season to mostly rave reviews.

“I appreciate all the hard work that went into developing the package. It was a resounding success at the All-Star Race,” Smith said.

“I still have fans coming up to me every day saying how much they enjoyed watching the All-Star Race and I appreciate all the efforts that have gone into if and how to put it in place for a few more races this year.”

 

