NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Let the Chase begin: NASCAR Cup points after Daytona

The Chase for the Cup is back, and the first of 26 battles is now complete, so let's see where everyone stands

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

It's far too early to start making championship predictions, but every point matters in this return to a more traditional NASCAR championship format. One year ago, we would have been saying 'Welcome to the Playoffs Tyler Reddick' because due to win and you're in, the greater points picture wouldn't have mattered that much.

But it matters now! One race down, 25 to go before the Chase returns for 2026, and only the 16 drivers drivers with the most points will have a shot at the crown.

After his victory in the Daytona 500, Reddick does sit squarely atop the standings, 12 points clear of Joey Logano and 15 points clear of Chase Elliott -- two drivers who scored top five finishes in the 500, but also won their respective Duel races earlier in the week.

Right now. Noah Gragson sits in the 16th and final spot, but we are only one race in. The driver in 30th is within 20 points of that position, so a lot is going to change in the next few weeks.

But there are drivers with notable drivers deep in the standings after Daytona. They can quickly climb out of these holes with how close the points remain, but this group includes Chase Briscoe in 37th, Alex Bowman in 36th, Denny Hamlin in 33rd, and Christopher Bell in 31st.

The series now heads to EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) for another drafting track, which will shake up the standings even more.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup championship standings after Daytona

Pos. driver points
1 USA Tyler Reddick 58
2 USA Joey Logano 46
3 USA Chase Elliott 43
4 USAZane Smith 41
5 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 39
6 USA Brad Keselowski 39
7 USA Chris Buescher 39
8 USA Bubba Wallace 37
9 USA Carson Hocevar 36
10 USARyan Blaney 36
11 USARiley Herbst 35
12 MEXDaniel Suarez 35
13 USAJosh Berry 33
14 USA Kyle Busch 29
15 USA Kyle Larson 29
16 USANoah Gragson 27
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 USA Michael McDowell 26
18 USA William Byron 25
19 USA John Hunter Nemechek 25
20 USA Ty Dillon 23
21 USACody Ware 20
22 USA AJ Allmendinger 18
23 USA Ross Chastain 17
24 USA Ryan Preece 17
25 USA Erik Jones 17
26 USA Ty Gibbs 16
27 USA Cole Custer 13
28 NZLShane van Gisbergen 13
29 USAAustin Cindric 13
30 USACasey Mears 9
31 USA Christopher Bell 9
32 USAAustin Dillon 9
33 USADenny Hamlin 8
34 USAConnor Zilisch 5
35 USATodd Gilliland 4
36 USAAlex Bowman 4
37 USAChase Briscoe 2
38 USABJ McLeod  

 

