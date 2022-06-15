Larson team penalized, three suspended over loose wheel

Listen to this article

In what has become almost expected at this point, another team has been penalized for losing a wheel at NASCAR's highest level.

Since the introduction of the single, center-locking wheels with the Next Gen car, a one rare penalty has become common place.

The teams of Denny, Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Todd Gilliland, Kaz Grala, BJ McLeod, and now Larson have all lost wheels during races this year.

The result is a four-race suspension for crew chief Cliff Daniels, as well as crew members Donnie Tasser and Brandon Johnson. They will not be permitted to return until the Pocono race on July 24th.