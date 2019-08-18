NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II / Race report

Kyle Larson out-duels Chase Elliott for Stage 1 win at Bristol

shares
comments
Kyle Larson out-duels Chase Elliott for Stage 1 win at Bristol
By:
Aug 18, 2019, 12:32 AM

Kyle Larson won a back-and-forth battle with Chase Elliott over the final three laps to take the Stage 1 victory at Bristol.

With three of 125 laps remaining, Elliott caught Larson to take the lead only to see Larson grab it back on the final lap and hang on for the stage victory Saturday night.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Kevin Harvick was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, led the first 15 laps until Larson got inside him in Turn 3 on Lap 16 and moved into the lead for the first time.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Freight, Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / LAT Images

On Lap 25, Hamlin got back around Larson on the outside to retake the lead as Truex moved into third.

Using lapped traffic, Larson went to the inside of Hamlin off Turn 2 to go back to the front of the field on Lap 39.

With 78 laps remaining, Hamlin returned the favor yet again, going to the inside of Larson to grab the lead back. Truex remained in third, Kurt Busch fourth and DiBenedetto fifth.

After 60 laps, Hamlin was able to build a 2-second lead over Larson, while Truex remained in third and DiBenedetto moved up to fourth.

On Lap 68, Joey Logano dropped down to pit road with a right-front tire going down. When he returned to the track, he was running 34th and three laps down.

With 50 laps remaining in the first stage, Larson was again closing on Hamlin for the lead as Truex remained in third. 

On Lap 80, Austin Dillon slowed after tagging the wall and Jimmie Johnson got into the back of him to bring out a caution. Race leader Hamlin appeared to tag Johnson as well.

 

All of the lead-lap drivers elected to pit with Larson the first off pit road. When the race returned to green on Lap 88, Larson led the way followed by Elliott and Truex.

With 30 laps to go in the stage, Larson had moved out to almost a 1-second lead over Elliott as DiBenedetto ran third.

J.J.Yeley and Reed Sorenson both had to start the race from the rear of the field after their teams made unapproved adjustments to their respective cars.

Next article
Denny Hamlin gives Toyota its first Cup pole of 2019 season

Previous article

Denny Hamlin gives Toyota its first Cup pole of 2019 season

Next article

Pit strategy gives Kurt Busch Stage 2 win over Suarez

Pit strategy gives Kurt Busch Stage 2 win over Suarez
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol II
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.