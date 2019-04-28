Kyle Larson rough year continues after "scary" rollover

Larson took the white flag in the middle of the pack at Talladega, a place where chaos normally ensues as the checkered flag nears.

The 26-year-old racer found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time exiting Turn 2, getting hit by the spinning No. 24 machine of William Byron. He collided with Jeffrey Earnhardt and both were sent careening across the track. While Earnhardt impacted the wall nose-first, Larson's car lifted off the ground and ended up rolling end over end.

"Initially, I just thought I was going to hit the inside wall pretty good and then right before I got to it, i felt it lift and was just hoping it would set down, but it just started tumbling," Larson told FOX. "That was probably the longest flip I've ever had.

"I just didn't know if it was ever going to stop. I knew it was flipping and was just hoping I wouldn't get any closer to the catch fence so yeah, it was just a little bit scary. But thankfully I'm alright so thanks to the fab shop at Chip Ganassi Racing for building safe race cars. Like I said, it was scary. Just thankful that I'm okay. "

Larson finished 24th, continuing a bad stretch of results with five consecutive finishes of 18th or worse. He has also crashed out in three of the last four races.

"Hats off to Chase. It was a good day for Chevy. We all had a plan to work together and a Chevy won both stages and the race, so that was pretty cool. Thought I could have a shot to win there but it just didn't work out. As soon as we left the restart zone, we were kind of in a bad spot and so then I was in the back and when you're like that and everybody's four and five wide, you know something crazy is going to happen.

"So in the middle of it but had a good time today, just wish we had been on the right end of it for once this year."

After ten races, Larson sits 19th in the championship standings with just two top-tens.