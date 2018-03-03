Global
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas Practice report

Kyle Larson leads second Cup practice at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson leads second Cup practice at Las Vegas
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
03/03/2018 05:56

Kyle Larson led the way in the second practice session of the weekend in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

The first of two practices on Saturday ran for 55 minutes. With it taking place in the morning and under overcast skies, some considered it a 'throwaway' session.

Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Joey Gase had to serve 15-minute practice holds due to being late to the pre-qualifying inspection line.

Ryan Newman shot to the top of the board in the early minutes with a lap of 187.454mph and led the majority of the session. However, with less than 20 minutes to go, Larson supplanted him and put the No. 42 on top (187.559mph) before having to serve his penalty. Newman, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

“The car is really good. We tested here about a month ago and were fast and got a good balance on our car," said Larson. I think this practice we were just kind of chasing the track a little bit. I was loose the first few runs we did and worked on tightening it up and then we put a set of stickers on there a few laps there at the end, ran a fast lap, but I built tight really fast. So, I think if we would have just waited to practice and left the same set-up on there to start we would have been fine. The track just went through a lot of changes, transition I think.”

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was sixth, Darrell Wallace Jr. seventh, Clint Bowyer eighth, Michael McDowell ninth, and defending Las Vegas winner Martin Truex Jr. clocked in tenth.

Erik Jones ran the most laps at 45.

Denny Hamlin had an eventful practice, initially complaining about his car bottoming out mid-corner. "It still has a freer sensation on entry but once I get into the center it just crashes. Same thing as last year," he told the team.

Later, he brought out a caution after cutting a right front tire and spitting debris onto the track from a brake duct that came apart.

"I heard a pop and then it started steering funny," Hamlin reported. He eventually returned to the race track for more practice and ended up 22nd on the board, completing 12 laps.

Joey Logano also had a bit of a moment, forced to check-up abruptly when he came up on the very slow moving No. 55 machine of Joey Gase. 

1 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 17 28.791     187.559
2 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 32 28.807 0.016 0.016 187.454
3 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 26 28.941 0.150 0.134 186.587
4 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 10 29.089 0.298 0.148 185.637
5 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 31 29.125 0.334 0.036 185.408
6 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 24 29.138 0.347 0.013 185.325
7 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 14 29.139 0.348 0.001 185.319
8 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 30 29.141 0.350 0.002 185.306
9 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 25 29.173 0.382 0.032 185.103
10 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 39 29.174 0.383 0.001 185.096
11 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 31 29.177 0.386 0.003 185.077
12 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 28 29.197 0.406 0.020 184.951
13 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 28 29.200 0.409 0.003 184.932
14 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 35 29.217 0.426 0.017 184.824
15 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 22 29.218 0.427 0.001 184.818
16 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 29 29.223 0.432 0.005 184.786
17 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 20 29.231 0.440 0.008 184.735
18 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 45 29.237 0.446 0.006 184.697
19 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 30 29.238 0.447 0.001 184.691
20 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 27 29.246 0.455 0.008 184.641
21 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 26 29.248 0.457 0.002 184.628
22 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 22 29.261 0.470 0.013 184.546
23 51 united_states Cole Custer  Chevrolet 20 29.316 0.525 0.055 184.200
24 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 29 29.331 0.540 0.015 184.106
25 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 18 29.364 0.573 0.033 183.899
26 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 27 29.380 0.589 0.016 183.799
27 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 34 29.387 0.596 0.007 183.755
28 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 26 29.499 0.708 0.112 183.057
29 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 32 29.515 0.724 0.016 182.958
30 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 26 29.541 0.750 0.026 182.797
31 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 32 29.578 0.787 0.037 182.568
32 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 17 29.584 0.793 0.006 182.531
33 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 11 30.249 1.458 0.665 178.518
34 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 21 30.258 1.467 0.009 178.465
35 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 21 30.576 1.785 0.318 176.609
36 00 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Chevrolet 22 31.034 2.243 0.458 174.003
37 55 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 10 31.104 2.313 0.070 173.611
