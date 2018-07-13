Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Kentucky / Practice report

Kyle Larson leads Blaney in first Cup practice at Kentucky

Kyle Larson leads Blaney in first Cup practice at Kentucky
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 13, 2018, 5:04 PM

Kyle Larson waited until the end to go right to the top in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

With just over a minute remaining in the 50-minute session, Larson posted an average lap speed of 185.867 mph, easily topping second-place Ryan Blaney (184.508 mph). Joey Logano ended up third (184.300 mph).

In four career starts at Kentucky Speedway, Larson has never led a lap and has one top-10 finish (second last season). In Larson’s first three starts at the track, he never finished better than 19th.

Kyle Busch ended up fourth and last year’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr., completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.

Jones, who earned his first Cup win last weekend at Daytona, completed the most laps (36).

Jesse Little, making his first start in the Cup series, ended up 36th fastest.

“Nice and secure, no weird feels yet,” Little said over his radio on his first lap on the track. “I’m struggling in (Turns) 3 and 4 getting back to the throttle ... only because I think it’s so light. I want to rush back to the throttle.”

Among the drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Clint Bowyer had the best average speed (181.444 mph). Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Drivers Chase Elliott and Suarez both were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session because their respective teams were late to pre-race inspection last weekend.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 10 29.053     185.867
2 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 19 29.244 0.191 0.191 184.653
3 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 18 29.300 0.247 0.056 184.300
4 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 30 29.355 0.302 0.055 183.955
5 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 15 29.365 0.312 0.010 183.892
6 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 19 29.383 0.330 0.018 183.780
7 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 25 29.422 0.369 0.039 183.536
8 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 36 29.435 0.382 0.013 183.455
9 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 18 29.444 0.391 0.009 183.399
10 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 30 29.450 0.397 0.006 183.362
11 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 25 29.461 0.408 0.011 183.293
12 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 28 29.476 0.423 0.015 183.200
13 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 24 29.496 0.443 0.020 183.076
14 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 19 29.523 0.470 0.027 182.908
15 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 26 29.578 0.525 0.055 182.568
16 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 25 29.613 0.560 0.035 182.352
17 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 20 29.633 0.580 0.020 182.229
18 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 21 29.649 0.596 0.016 182.131
19 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 14 29.681 0.628 0.032 181.935
20 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 18 29.701 0.648 0.020 181.812
21 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 25 29.729 0.676 0.028 181.641
22 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 26 29.739 0.686 0.010 181.580
23 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 27 29.754 0.701 0.015 181.488
24 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 22 29.761 0.708 0.007 181.446
25 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 20 29.846 0.793 0.085 180.929
26 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 21 29.849 0.796 0.003 180.911
27 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 26 29.891 0.838 0.042 180.656
28 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 14 29.926 0.873 0.035 180.445
29 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 20 29.963 0.910 0.037 180.222
30 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 22 29.979 0.926 0.016 180.126
31 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 7 30.047 0.994 0.068 179.718
32 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 15 30.551 1.498 0.504 176.754
33 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 21 30.709 1.656 0.158 175.844
34 23 united_states J.J. Yeley  Toyota 13 30.747 1.694 0.038 175.627
35 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 16 30.960 1.907 0.213 174.419
36 07 united_states Jesse Little  Chevrolet 24 31.085 2.032 0.125 173.717
37 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 9 31.172 2.119 0.087 173.232
38 99 united_states Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 10 31.181 2.128 0.009 173.182
39 66 united_states Timmy Hill  Toyota 13 31.366 2.313 0.185 172.161

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kentucky
Location Kentucky Speedway
Drivers Kyle Larson , Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.