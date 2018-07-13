Kyle Larson leads Blaney in first Cup practice at Kentucky
Kyle Larson waited until the end to go right to the top in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.
With just over a minute remaining in the 50-minute session, Larson posted an average lap speed of 185.867 mph, easily topping second-place Ryan Blaney (184.508 mph). Joey Logano ended up third (184.300 mph).
In four career starts at Kentucky Speedway, Larson has never led a lap and has one top-10 finish (second last season). In Larson’s first three starts at the track, he never finished better than 19th.
Kyle Busch ended up fourth and last year’s race winner, Martin Truex Jr., completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.
Jones, who earned his first Cup win last weekend at Daytona, completed the most laps (36).
Jesse Little, making his first start in the Cup series, ended up 36th fastest.
“Nice and secure, no weird feels yet,” Little said over his radio on his first lap on the track. “I’m struggling in (Turns) 3 and 4 getting back to the throttle ... only because I think it’s so light. I want to rush back to the throttle.”
Among the drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps, Clint Bowyer had the best average speed (181.444 mph). Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Drivers Chase Elliott and Suarez both were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session because their respective teams were late to pre-race inspection last weekend.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|10
|29.053
|185.867
|2
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|19
|29.244
|0.191
|0.191
|184.653
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|18
|29.300
|0.247
|0.056
|184.300
|4
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|30
|29.355
|0.302
|0.055
|183.955
|5
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|15
|29.365
|0.312
|0.010
|183.892
|6
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|19
|29.383
|0.330
|0.018
|183.780
|7
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|25
|29.422
|0.369
|0.039
|183.536
|8
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|36
|29.435
|0.382
|0.013
|183.455
|9
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|18
|29.444
|0.391
|0.009
|183.399
|10
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|30
|29.450
|0.397
|0.006
|183.362
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|25
|29.461
|0.408
|0.011
|183.293
|12
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|28
|29.476
|0.423
|0.015
|183.200
|13
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|24
|29.496
|0.443
|0.020
|183.076
|14
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|19
|29.523
|0.470
|0.027
|182.908
|15
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|26
|29.578
|0.525
|0.055
|182.568
|16
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|25
|29.613
|0.560
|0.035
|182.352
|17
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.633
|0.580
|0.020
|182.229
|18
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|21
|29.649
|0.596
|0.016
|182.131
|19
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|14
|29.681
|0.628
|0.032
|181.935
|20
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|Ford
|18
|29.701
|0.648
|0.020
|181.812
|21
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|25
|29.729
|0.676
|0.028
|181.641
|22
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|26
|29.739
|0.686
|0.010
|181.580
|23
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|27
|29.754
|0.701
|0.015
|181.488
|24
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|22
|29.761
|0.708
|0.007
|181.446
|25
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|20
|29.846
|0.793
|0.085
|180.929
|26
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|21
|29.849
|0.796
|0.003
|180.911
|27
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|26
|29.891
|0.838
|0.042
|180.656
|28
|95
|Kasey Kahne
|Chevrolet
|14
|29.926
|0.873
|0.035
|180.445
|29
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|20
|29.963
|0.910
|0.037
|180.222
|30
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|22
|29.979
|0.926
|0.016
|180.126
|31
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|7
|30.047
|0.994
|0.068
|179.718
|32
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|15
|30.551
|1.498
|0.504
|176.754
|33
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|21
|30.709
|1.656
|0.158
|175.844
|34
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|13
|30.747
|1.694
|0.038
|175.627
|35
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|16
|30.960
|1.907
|0.213
|174.419
|36
|07
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|24
|31.085
|2.032
|0.125
|173.717
|37
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|9
|31.172
|2.119
|0.087
|173.232
|38
|99
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|10
|31.181
|2.128
|0.009
|173.182
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|13
|31.366
|2.313
|0.185
|172.161
