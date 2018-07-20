Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Loudon / Practice report

Kyle Busch paces first Cup practice at New Hampshire

Jim Utter
Jul 20, 2018, 5:00 PM

Kyle Busch is off to a good start for a second consecutive win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch, who started from the pole and won last fall’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track, posted the fastest average single-lap speed in Friday’s lone practice session.

Busch’s speed of 133.769 mph just edged the run from Kyle Larson (133.788 mph). Denny Hamlin was third, Erik Jones was fourth and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

“I think that Loudon sometimes is a more challenging race track to pass people on, but we’ve had a lot of success there and think we will again this weekend,” Busch said. “There is more time or opportunity for slipping and sliding and contact being made, being a short track, being a flat track.

“To be fast at Loudon, you have to have good brakes and you have to roll the center really well and get that good forward bite off the corners and make sure it sticks.”

Rounding out the Top 10 in practice were Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch.

With about 17 minutes remaining in the 50-minute session, David Ragan got into the wall between Turns 3 and 4 to bring out a brief caution.

He drove his No. 38 Ford back to the garage. NASCAR checked the track for possible oil dropped but determined the track was clear.

 

Four drivers – Kyle Weatherman, B.J. McLeod, Blake Jones, and Johnson – were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session for being late to pre-qualifying/race inspection last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 6 28.362     134.292
2 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 6 28.469 0.107 0.107 133.788
3 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 8 28.475 0.113 0.006 133.759
4 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 8 28.503 0.141 0.028 133.628
5 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 7 28.537 0.175 0.034 133.469
6 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 5 28.562 0.200 0.025 133.352
7 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 7 28.567 0.205 0.005 133.329
8 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 15 28.574 0.212 0.007 133.296
9 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 7 28.597 0.235 0.023 133.189
10 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 8 28.616 0.254 0.019 133.100
11 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 6 28.630 0.268 0.014 133.035
12 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 7 28.635 0.273 0.005 133.012
13 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 8 28.671 0.309 0.036 132.845
14 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 4 28.700 0.338 0.029 132.711
15 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 20 28.720 0.358 0.020 132.618
16 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 7 28.770 0.408 0.050 132.388
17 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 8 28.771 0.409 0.001 132.383
18 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 7 28.782 0.420 0.011 132.333
19 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 10 28.800 0.438 0.018 132.250
20 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 11 28.818 0.456 0.018 132.167
21 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 15 28.874 0.512 0.056 131.911
22 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 6 28.876 0.514 0.002 131.902
23 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 10 28.890 0.528 0.014 131.838
24 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 6 29.045 0.683 0.155 131.134
25 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 12 29.055 0.693 0.010 131.089
26 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 20 29.064 0.702 0.009 131.049
27 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 11 29.139 0.777 0.075 130.711
28 6 united_states Matt Kenseth  Ford 6 29.153 0.791 0.014 130.649
29 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 11 29.173 0.811 0.020 130.559
30 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 5 29.239 0.877 0.066 130.264
31 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 5 29.390 1.028 0.151 129.595
32 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 8 29.470 1.108 0.080 129.243
33 00 united_states Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 5 29.734 1.372 0.264 128.096
34 72 united_states Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 14 30.198 1.836 0.464 126.128
35 51 united_states B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 6 30.200 1.838 0.002 126.119
36 99 united_states Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 12 30.268 1.906 0.068 125.836
37 23 united_states Jones Blake  Toyota 10 31.231 2.869 0.963 121.956
