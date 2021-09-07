NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Just a few laps into the second stage, Busch crashed after contact with Austin Dillon sent him into the Turn 2 wall.

Busch drove the damaged car straight to the garage, hitting orange cones and sending people scurrying out of the way as he passed by.

The sanctioning body has announced a $50,000 fine for Busch, citing Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR rulebook (safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing, violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines).

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller spoke about the incident on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday, saying: “It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately, nobody got hit or anything like that. It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

He finished 35th in the race. The two-time series champion is now in the elimination zone with two races remaining in the opening round of the playoffs, two points below the cut-line in 14th.