Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Breaking news

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

By:

Kyle Busch's dramatic exit from Sunday's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway has resulted in a fine from NASCAR.

Just a few laps into the second stage, Busch crashed after contact with Austin Dillon sent him into the Turn 2 wall. 

Busch drove the damaged car straight to the garage, hitting orange cones and sending people scurrying out of the way as he passed by.

The sanctioning body has announced a $50,000 fine for Busch, citing Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR rulebook (safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing, violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines).

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller spoke about the incident on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Tuesday, saying: “It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately, nobody got hit or anything like that. It all worked out, but putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

Read Also:

He finished 35th in the race. The two-time series champion is now in the elimination zone with two races remaining in the opening round of the playoffs, two points below the cut-line in 14th.

shares
comments

Related video

Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run

Previous article

Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

25 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

1 d
3
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

13 h
4
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

3 h
5
Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

14 h
Latest news
NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NAS

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

25m
Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run
NAS

Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run

2 h
Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington
NAS

Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington

Sep 6, 2021
Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin
Video Inside
NAS

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

Sep 6, 2021
Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win at Darlington
Video Inside
NAS

Hamlin beats Larson for dramatic playoff win at Darlington

Sep 6, 2021
Latest videos
Kyle Busch fined $50,000 after Darlington 00:33
NASCAR Cup
19m

Kyle Busch fined $50,000 after Darlington

Austin Dillon makes contact with Kyle Busch, sends No. 18 into the wall 01:10
NASCAR Cup
44m

Austin Dillon makes contact with Kyle Busch, sends No. 18 into the wall

Kyle Busch: ‘That’s what you get when you run like (expletive)’ 00:38
NASCAR Cup
45m

Kyle Busch: ‘That’s what you get when you run like (expletive)’

WATCH: Kyle Larson’s ‘video game move’ from Denny Hamlin’s bumper cam 00:44
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

WATCH: Kyle Larson’s ‘video game move’ from Denny Hamlin’s bumper cam

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500 00:52
NASCAR Cup
Sep 6, 2021

Denny Hamlin holds off wild move by Kyle Larson to win the Southern 500

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington Darlington II
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington

Kyle Busch frustrated after crashing out of playoff opener Darlington II
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch frustrated after crashing out of playoff opener

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Kyle Busch More from
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Kurt Busch outduels brother Kyle in dramatic Atlanta Cup win Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch outduels brother Kyle in dramatic Atlanta Cup win

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

More from
Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin 'in a good place' despite missing out on win

Ty Gibbs picks up ARCA win No. 8 on the season at Michigan Chicagoland
ARCA

Ty Gibbs picks up ARCA win No. 8 on the season at Michigan

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

Trending Today

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea: Kawasaki "needs to make a step" to fight Razgatlioglu

Alonso: Unknowns with F1 tyres led to low overtaking on Dutch GP return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Unknowns with F1 tyres led to low overtaking on Dutch GP return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50,000 for Darlington safety violation

Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Avoiding Darlington 'chaos' boosts Kevin Harvick's playoff run

Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain plays spoiler in playoff opener at Darlington

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.