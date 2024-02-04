Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
News

Busch just misses out on Clash win: "This second stuff sucks"

Kyle Busch has proved to be pretty good at racing in the tight confines of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but once again just not quite good enough for a win.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated

A late-race caution in Saturday night’s preseason Busch Light Clash provided Busch an excellent opportunity to grab the victory from leader Denny Hamlin, but two laps of overtime wasn’t enough time after Hamlin got a good restart.

Hamlin ended up pulling away to start the two-lap overtime and Busch had to fend off Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano before setting his sights back on Hamlin.

“I got a decent restart on the final (restart), and then I got a pretty good (Turns) 1 and 2. He kept having issues off left-front lockup and sliding off the bottom pretty bad, so I knew that was going to open up the door for an opportunity,” said Busch, who has finished in the top three in all three Clash events held at the coliseum.

“I got to his side off of middle of (Turn) 2, but I just never had any acceleration off the corners. I could not get my forward momentum started. So that was kind of my hindrance. As bad as (Hamlin) was on entry, I was as bad on exit.

“If we could have had three, four more laps or whatever, I felt like I would have had enough to be able to get close enough to make a move.”

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch admitted repeatedly coming close at the Clash event “stings.”

“Second, third, second kind of hurts. I don’t know what it really is. It’s just tight nature, tight bullring kind of stuff, the things we all grow up doing with legends cars, late models, all that,” Busch said.

“Always kind of enjoy getting back to those every once in a while whenever I can. Last year I remember, I went up to New Hampshire and ran a late model race at a big quarter, small three-eighths mile race track and finished second there, too.

“This second stuff sucks.”

Busch’s performance at the L.A. Coliseum has sort of stood out against his Richard Childress Racing team’s struggles in the last year or so on short tracks on the Cup schedule.

While Busch won three times in his first season with RCR last year, his only top-10 finish was a third in the fall Richmond race.

“We’ve got a little bit of work on our short track program,” he said. “Clash seems okay, but we'll try to figure out the rest of the year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Denny Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's L.A. Clash
Next article Video: Frustrated Logano confronts Gibbs after L.A. Clash
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A. The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

Denny Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's L.A. Clash

Denny Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's L.A. Clash

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Denny Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's L.A. Clash Denny Hamlin holds off Busch to win NASCAR's L.A. Clash

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch
More from
Kyle Busch
Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch

Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch

NASCAR Cup

Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch Lucas Oil expands sponsorship of RCR and driver Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

NASCAR Cup

Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments Richard Childress Racing announces new executive appointments

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Richard Childress Racing
More from
Richard Childress Racing
Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move

Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move

Supercars

Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move Supercars champ Kostecki to split from Erebus team in shock move

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024 Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024

Out of playoffs, Busch wants to end season "on a high"

Out of playoffs, Busch wants to end season "on a high"

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

Out of playoffs, Busch wants to end season "on a high" Out of playoffs, Busch wants to end season "on a high"

Latest news

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Indy IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

Misc General

Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative Dynasty: Stars who raced in a different discipline to a famous relative

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A. The future success of the NASCAR Clash may lie outside L.A.

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

F1 Formula 1

Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments Why Andretti doesn’t accept F1’s rejection arguments

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe