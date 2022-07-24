Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Both Petty GMS Racing teams penalized, docked points Next / Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono
NASCAR Cup / Pocono Breaking news

Kurt Busch to miss Pocono NASCAR Cup race with concussion; Gibbs to sub

Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway due to lingering effects from a concussion.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Busch, 43, was involved in a hard wreck in the final round of Saturday’s qualifying session but was not cleared by NASCAR to compete following an examination on Sunday morning.

NASCAR issued the following statement:

“This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session. Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

Busch will be replaced by Xfinity Series title contender Ty Gibbs in 23XI Racing’s No. 45 Toyota.

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, He Gets Us Toyota Supra

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, He Gets Us Toyota Supra

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Gibbs, 19, finished second in Saturday’s Xfinity race at the track and will be making his first Cup Series start.

Busch has already won this season and qualified for the Cup Series playoffs. He has been granted a medical waiver for missing the race.

Busch issued the following statement on social media:

“NASCAR has done a great job of putting the drivers’ health before competition and I respect the decision they have made. I’m still having concussion-like symptoms from yesterday’s impact in qualifying.

“The tests demonstrate I am still recovering. I will continue to follow the medical team’s recommendations and appreciate everyone’s support. Thanks to 23XI and their efforts, let’s get back on track at Indy!”

Gibbs will have to start from the rear of the field due to a driver change.

shares
comments

Related video

Both Petty GMS Racing teams penalized, docked points
Previous article

Both Petty GMS Racing teams penalized, docked points
Next article

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono

Hamlin walls Chastain, wins NASCAR Cup race at Pocono
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs Pocono
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kurt Busch More from
Kurt Busch
NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins Kansas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas results: Kurt Busch wins

Kurt Busch: Reconfigured Atlanta 'has a lot of speed'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch: Reconfigured Atlanta 'has a lot of speed'

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch joins 23XI Racing as teammate to Wallace in 2022

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

Joe Gibbs Racing took full responsibility for the issue that forced NASCAR to disqualify two of its NASCAR Cup Series teams from Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Not the way" Chase Elliott wanted to win Pocono Cup race

Chase Elliott will take whatever benefits due him from being declared the unexpected winner of Sunday’s race at Pocono but remains adamant he would prefer to win on the track.

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin and Busch DQ'ed, Elliott declared winner at Pocono

The race winner and runner-up in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race were disqualified leaving third-place Chase Elliott with the unexpected victory.

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Gibbs: "Never thought I'd race with these guys"

Ty Gibbs had no plans to make a start in the NASCAR Cup Series this season but as often happens, plans change.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.