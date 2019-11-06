NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Kevin Harvick's 'character-building year' still ends with title shot

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick's 'character-building year' still ends with title shot
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 3:04 PM

Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team have practically come full circle since the start of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season but it’s been a bumpy ride.

While Harvick has ended up in a familiar place – among the four drivers who will compete for the series championship at Homestead – the trip there has been unlike any of Harvick’s previous four.

The 2019 season was already going to be taxing enough with the introduction of a new aero package that would greatly alter the style of racing, particularly in what had been seen of late on intermediate tracks.

When the season began, some teams were off and running in the right direction while others struggled. Harvick’s team was among the latter.

Read Also:

It wasn’t as if the No. 4 team was performing poorly, just not at the standard which they have shown in recent seasons. In the season’s first 10 races, Harvick led laps in just three of them.

“I think I’ll take as much responsibility for that at the beginning of the year than anything,” Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, said following Harvick’s win Sunday at Texas. “We looked at a lot of different things going into the year. We went to the Vegas test, and we decided to go different ways on different things.

“You know, obviously you have to pick a direction, right, and we picked a direction, and it wasn’t the right direction, but you’ve got cars built that are six weeks out and then you’ve already went through six, seven races before you can even react to anything.

“Then, once you react to that, you’ve got to figure it out. You’ve got to figure out how to drive it, you’ve got to figure out how to set it up. So, at that point then you’re 10 weeks out.”

The good news for No. 4 team was even though it wasn’t winning, it continued to run well enough to remain high in the series standings and in no danger of missing the playoffs. 

At times, the issues that arose were frustrating to get a handle on, but more often than not, Harvick was still managing top-10 finishes. 

“You can’t just change things on the fly. You can’t rebuild cars. As we’ve learned, obviously all of our drivers got better, our teams, the set-ups, all that stuff,” Childers said. “You want to win as many races as you can just like last year, but on the other hand, you need to be right in the second half of the year.

“It was a big learning curve for all of us and something that we just had to work through.”

Getting back to Victory Lane

And once they did, the results began showing much more dramatically.

Harvick earned his first win of the season at New Hampshire in July, out-dueling Denny Hamlin down the stretch.

That was followed by another win three weeks later at Michigan with a similar late-race flurry. Three weeks after that came a much more Harvick-esque dominating performance in a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick performed well in the playoffs (his worst finish was 17th at Talladega) but didn’t push through to Victory Lane again until Sunday at Texas, again in dominating fashion. This win brought a much bigger prize – automatic advancement into the Championship 4 at Homestead.

Once again, Harvick will have a chance to compete for a series championship in the winner-takes-all format. 

The journey back to Homestead-Miami Speedway, however, was a trying one.

“I don’t think we’ve run as well as we’ve probably wanted to run week-in and week-out compared to the things that we expect,” Harvick said. “But this particular year has been neat for me to sit back and watch the evolution of how we progressed with the race cars, how the conversations have progressed, how my theories and things that I think are right and wrong have changed.

“It’s such a process of going to all these different race tracks. You know, there’s just a lot of choices of what you can do to the car and the things that you do, and not being the dominant car on the race track has made us work harder.

“It’s been a good character-building year to have to battle in order to get yourself in position.”

And here they are, right back in the Championship 4.

Next article
Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020

Previous article

Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Phoenix II

Phoenix II

8 Nov - 10 Nov
First Practice Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
16:05
14:05
Final Practice
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
19:00
17:00
Qualifying
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
14:00
12:00
Race
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
14:30
12:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dislodged switch cover caused Hamilton's Q3 slump in Austin

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

3
Formula 1

How Russell is performing like Alonso

3h
4
MotoGP

Dovizioso amazed by Yamaha speed given power deficit

5
Formula 1

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's 'character-building year' still ends with title shot
NAS

Kevin Harvick's 'character-building year' still ends with title shot

Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020
NAS

Roush Fenway names Chris Buescher's crew chief for 2020

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series
NAS

John Hunter Nemechek has "heck of a debut" in Cup Series

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events
Indy

Penske willing to “take a risk” on future Indy events

Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"
NAS

Almirola on battling for the Texas win: "I want to do that more"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.