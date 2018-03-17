Global
NASCAR Cup Fontana Practice report

Kevin Harvick leads second Cup practice at Fontana

By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
17/03/2018 05:32

Kevin Harvick continues to be the man to beat at Auto Club Speedway

Other than the final round of qualifying Friday at Fontana, Harvick has led every session this weekend as he pursues a fourth consecutive victory.

After a slight delay due to track drying, the second practice got underway Saturday morning with A.J. Allmendinger quickly jumping to the top of the charts. But on his very first lap, Harvick bested the No. 47 with a 184.068mph lap. He later bettered himself, putting up a 186.075mph lap.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch ended up second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Brad Keselowski, Allmendinger, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top ten.

Along with running the most laps at 31, Harvick also led the best five, ten and 15 consecutive lap averages.

The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Toyota of Timmy Hill was the only driver to serve a practice hold, forced to sit out the final 15 minutes due to being late to pre-qualifying inspection. 

The 40-minute practice went without incident.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 31 38.694     186.075
2 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 24 39.039 0.345 0.345 184.431
3 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 22 39.126 0.432 0.087 184.021
4 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 29 39.150 0.456 0.024 183.908
5 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 19 39.160 0.466 0.010 183.861
6 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 24 39.220 0.526 0.060 183.580
7 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 16 39.236 0.542 0.016 183.505
8 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 20 39.242 0.548 0.006 183.477
9 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 21 39.314 0.620 0.072 183.141
10 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 25 39.316 0.622 0.002 183.132
11 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 19 39.319 0.625 0.003 183.118
12 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 30 39.332 0.638 0.013 183.057
13 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 17 39.336 0.642 0.004 183.038
14 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 17 39.379 0.685 0.043 182.839
15 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 17 39.392 0.698 0.013 182.778
16 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 17 39.396 0.702 0.004 182.760
17 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 16 39.397 0.703 0.001 182.755
18 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 31 39.399 0.705 0.002 182.746
19 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 21 39.430 0.736 0.031 182.602
20 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 18 39.453 0.759 0.023 182.496
21 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 18 39.532 0.838 0.079 182.131
22 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 20 39.578 0.884 0.046 181.919
23 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 22 39.590 0.896 0.012 181.864
24 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 26 39.591 0.897 0.001 181.860
25 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 26 39.596 0.902 0.005 181.837
26 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 19 39.626 0.932 0.030 181.699
27 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 14 39.681 0.987 0.055 181.447
28 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 21 39.763 1.069 0.082 181.073
29 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 17 39.808 1.114 0.045 180.868
30 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 15 39.870 1.176 0.062 180.587
31 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 14 39.885 1.191 0.015 180.519
32 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 11 40.461 1.767 0.576 177.949
33 00 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Chevrolet 12 40.952 2.258 0.491 175.816
34 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 12 41.126 2.432 0.174 175.072
35 51 united_states Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 8 41.891 3.197 0.765 171.875
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Fontana
Track Auto Club Speedway
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Article type Practice report
