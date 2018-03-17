Kevin Harvick leads second Cup practice at Fontana

Kevin Harvick continues to be the man to beat at Auto Club Speedway

Other than the final round of qualifying Friday at Fontana, Harvick has led every session this weekend as he pursues a fourth consecutive victory.

After a slight delay due to track drying, the second practice got underway Saturday morning with A.J. Allmendinger quickly jumping to the top of the charts. But on his very first lap, Harvick bested the No. 47 with a 184.068mph lap. He later bettered himself, putting up a 186.075mph lap.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch ended up second, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney.

Brad Keselowski, Allmendinger, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top ten.

Along with running the most laps at 31, Harvick also led the best five, ten and 15 consecutive lap averages.

The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Toyota of Timmy Hill was the only driver to serve a practice hold, forced to sit out the final 15 minutes due to being late to pre-qualifying inspection.

The 40-minute practice went without incident.