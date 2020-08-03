NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
5 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
12 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
18 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
25 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
46 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
75 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
82 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
87 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
94 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"

shares
comments
Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"
By:
Aug 3, 2020, 4:22 PM

It’s no secret Brad Keselowski is in a contract year with Team Penske and he’s found the landscape much different than when he’s been in a similar position in the past.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford Mustang celeb rates his win
Race Winner Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Western Star/Alliance Parts Ford Mustang celeb rates his win
Quin Houff, StarCom Racing, Permatex Chevrolet Camaro
Joey Gase, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang
Gray Gaulding, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Panini America
Start action
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford leads the field at the start of the race
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy green flag start
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire

After earning his third victory of the 2020 season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, one would assume Keselowski would be in great position to re-sign with his current team, should he want to.

He’s already qualified for the Cup Series playoffs and his No. 2 Ford team has proven to be just as strong as Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who have dominated the series thus far.

Keselowski's uncertain future

In recent weeks, Keselowski, 36, has noted he was “making progress” in his contract negotiations but his name has also been linked with job openings at other organizations, notably Hendrick Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Asked Sunday about his “silly season” experience thus far, Keselowski noted some different perspectives.

“It’s certainly been much different than years previous in my career. Nobody likes it. There’s nobody really winning, I can tell you that,” he said. “I still have a great job. A lot of people don’t have a job at all. I don’t think what they want to do is hear me whine about mine.

“But then again, I do recognize if my contract had fallen differently, I would probably be in a much better place with respect to when it ran out time-wise.”

Talent alone is not enough

Even at the level at which Keselowski performs – a former champion who continues to contend for series titles – Keselowski has found talent and results alone no longer dictate one’s future.

“The landscape is very strange, not just because of the virus, but I think one of the things that really stands out that’s changed the landscape is the threshold or the bar, so to speak, you have to pass as a driver to be eligible for the Cup Series. It’s been lowered significantly since I’ve been a part of the sport,” he said.

“That’s starting to bring a wave of kind of paid drivers, so to speak, drivers that pay for their ride. That really does a lot of damage to the contract market when there’s drivers out there that are willing to pay for your ride, let alone you getting paid.

“They’re willing to pay to take your ride. That really changes the marketplace pretty dramatically. So, that’s been part of it, too.”

Just two weeks ago, Keselowski raised the idea that NASCAR should consider a system where drivers are demoted from the Cup Series when they have repeated on-track issues.

Keselowski said it stems from the feeling that, “Hey, I’m a professional race car driver that’s worked my entire career to get here. Had to jump through a lot of hoops to make it and would like to think that those efforts have created a spot for me in this series to be joined with peers of similar talent levels.”

Still, Keselowski said he remains thankful to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level of NASCAR.

“I’m hoping it will last for a long time,” he said. “If it doesn’t, I know I did all I could do.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Author Jim Utter

