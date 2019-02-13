Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Is there still a need for a drivers council in NASCAR?

shares
comments
Is there still a need for a drivers council in NASCAR?
By:
43m ago

The future of the NASCAR Cup Series’ drivers council appears to be up in the air as the 2019 season gets underway.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Caramel Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Smithfield Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion BODYARMOR Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Discount Tire Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Possibilities Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Auto-Owners Insurance Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Dow MOLYKOTE Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's New 9-Grain Wheat Sub Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Lowe's for Pros Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Haas Automation/Monster Energy Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry buyatoyota.com
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Miller Lite and Paul Wolfe
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Peak

The council, formed in 2015, has typically included around 10 Cup series drivers and the group meets several times a year with NASCAR executives to discuss “big picture” issues affecting the sport.

During preseason meetings with drivers last month, NASCAR officials sought input about the direction of the council, whether it should continue or its structure changed in some fashion.

In an interview last month, seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson said there was some debate whether drivers sitting together as a group was as or more effective than simply speaking with NASCAR executives face-to-face.

You don’t have to feel self-conscious about asking questions or bringing up ideas. Everyone is trying to work toward the greater good.

Ryan Blaney

As of this week, no decision has been made on whether to continue the council this season, although most drivers who addressed the topic seemed to think it would be a worthwhile venture.

“I think there’s value to it. Driver feedback is very crucial to putting on good racing in my opinion,” driver Denny Hamlin said during Wednesday’s Daytona 500 Media Day. “I do think with the changing of the guard as far as management with (NASCAR Chairman) Jim France, you’re likely to see him listen to the drivers more so than what’s been in the past.

“Sometimes it kind of falls on deaf ears. Like, ‘Are they really going to make that change or is their mind already made up on it?’ Certainly you’ve seen and the owners have seen that changes are coming and changes have been made over the last year or so quicker than what has in the past.

“If there’s any time for a driver’s council, this would be the right time because you have the right people that are there to listen.”

Still needed?

Asked if he wanted to be on the council, Hamlin said he was fine either way.

“I think that there’s a good group of guys that always going to have the general interest of drivers in mind,” he said. “Certainly if I’m on it, that’s fine, but if not that’s okay, too, because I always communicate with those people that are on it if I’m not.”

Brad Keselowski, who was a member of last year’s council, said he didn’t want to speak for every driver in terms of whether there was a need for the council.

“I definitely think there’s a need,” he said. “As for a want, I would say probably not in the current way it is shaped.”

Ryan Blaney, who has been on the drivers council the past two seasons, says his experience with the group was “great.”

“We would meet with NASCAR probably three or four times a year at-track. We would have meetings on Fridays or Saturdays and it is just great to just sit there and be in a closed off group like that because there is no dumb question,” he said.

“You don’t have to feel self-conscious about asking questions or bringing up ideas. Everyone is trying to work toward the greater good. Whether that is rules changes, weekend schedules, fan packages, promotions, everything goes on in there.”

Even without the council, Blaney said he has never had a problem speaking to a NASCAR executive one-on-one or sending text messages to NASCAR President Steve Phelps or Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

“They are very open and I think that has gotten better throughout the years,” he said. “It is all about communication to try to get things better.”

Read Also:

Next article
NASCAR Mailbag: Car setups and more addressed this week

Previous article

NASCAR Mailbag: Car setups and more addressed this week
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson , Brad Keselowski , Denny Hamlin , Ryan Blaney
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car Red Bull Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Red Bull cuts Honda no slack with 2019 F1 car

33m ago
First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen Article
Formula 1

First Red Bull-Honda run left Verstappen "smiling"

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Mercedes reveals the first 'proper' 2019 car

Latest videos
17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash 02:17
NASCAR Cup

17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash

Feb 12, 2019
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018

News in depth
Is there still a need for a drivers council in NASCAR?
NASCAR Cup

Is there still a need for a drivers council in NASCAR?

NASCAR Mailbag: Car setups and more addressed this week
NASCAR

NASCAR Mailbag: Car setups and more addressed this week

Bubba Wallace rejects
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace rejects "hype," now "just living the dream"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.