Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win Next / Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Road Course / Breaking news

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

By:

Brad Keselowski believes the increase of road course races in the Cup Series presents some challenges this season for NASCAR – including some it may not have anticipated.

shares
comments
Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

The three races on the Daytona Road Course this weekend – Trucks, Xfinity and Cup – each were different in their own right, but all featured drivers “going for broke” late in the race leading to many on-track incidents and usually many cautions.

Sunday’s Cup race was a fairly low-key affair until NASCAR decided to throw a caution on Lap 57 of 70 because there was light rain failing in some areas of the track.

By doing so, NASCAR put the decision on teams for the remainder of the race on whether to use wet weather tires, but as it turned out, no one used them, and the track was never wet enough to even require track drying equipment to be used.

Asked if the rain affected the track, Keselowski said: “No, I could definitely tell it was raining pretty hard a couple of times. The track might have got wet, but we were OK.”

Instead, the caution presented the opportunity for a big shakeup in the running order as several teams pit for new slick tires but a large number of cars – many who had not been up front the entire race – stayed out.

Late-race chaos

The lineup shuffle, combined with drivers now in the back trying to desperately return to the front, contributed to numerous incidents on the track and three more cautions in the final 11 laps.

“I think the tough part here is the reality is a stock car is not meant to race on a road course and there are some compromises that are made across the board. There’s some limitations that come with that, not just for how the drivers drive the car, but with how NASCAR officiates the race,” Keselowski said.

“I think part of what people love about watching us race on road courses is the fact that the cars drive so incredibly awful bad that it can sometimes make for a very compelling race because there are a ton of mistakes.

“I think normally you don’t see that at most types of NASCAR racing, so with that in mind the cars not being made for the track, there are some considerations that NASCAR has to make that I’m sure they would rather not make.”

Keselowski, himself, was all over the map in Sunday’s race, running up front, spinning out, running off course. In the end, he managed to persevere for a fifth-place finish.

NASCAR’s tricky decision-making is part of the “trade-off” of having more road courses, Keselowski said.

“The alternative is we could go back and run more short tracks,” he said. “I think I would be OK with that, but as of now that’s not the way the pendulum has swung, and we’ll have to reap what we sow.”

Read Also:

Related video

Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win

Previous article

Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win

Next article

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona Road Course
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

7h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
3
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

3h
4
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

17h
Latest news
Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
NAS

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

1h
NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
NAS

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

17h
Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin
NAS

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Feb 22, 2021
Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses
NAS

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

Feb 22, 2021
Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win
NAS

Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win

Feb 21, 2021
Latest videos
Ganassi fined $30,000, suspended one race for violating COVID-19 protocols 00:45
NASCAR Cup
7h

Ganassi fined $30,000, suspended one race for violating COVID-19 protocols

Chase Elliott after tough final stage at Daytona: ‘I hate it’ 08:31:29
NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2021

Chase Elliott after tough final stage at Daytona: ‘I hate it’

Logano after second-place finish at Daytona Road Course: ‘Tried to get all I could’ 08:31:28
NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2021

Logano after second-place finish at Daytona Road Course: ‘Tried to get all I could’

Christopher Bell: Winning is a ‘highlight of my life’ 08:31:27
NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2021

Christopher Bell: Winning is a ‘highlight of my life’

Christopher Bell nabs first career Cup win on the Daytona Road Course 08:31:26
NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2021

Christopher Bell nabs first career Cup win on the Daytona Road Course

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot" Daytona GP
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win Daytona GP
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bell tops Logano on Daytona Road Course for first Cup win

More from
Brad Keselowski
Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck" Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme” Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: My Daytona 500 frustration level is “pretty extreme”

Team Penske had speed Sunday but it really needed a caution Phoenix II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske had speed Sunday but it really needed a caution

More from
Team Penske
Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric wins Daytona season opener

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins Nashville
IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar / Interview

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Latest news

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: "We'll have to reap what we sow" on road courses

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.