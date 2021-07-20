Keselowski confirmed as new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway

Keselowski, 37, has competed for Team Penske since he went full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2010.

In 2012, he delivered 'The Captain' his first Cup title and has won 34 races with the team. But after 12 seasons with the prestigious organization, he is taking on a new challenge.

Motorsport.com's May report that Keselowski would become the next driver/owner in the top level of NASCAR has finally been confirmed. He will join Roush-Fenway Racing in 2022.

Initially, Keselowski looked to gain an ownership stake in Penske, which was not available with the way the team is structured.

At Roush, he will pilot the No. 6 Ford Mustang and take on a minority ownership role. Keselowski will also serve as head of the team’s competition committee.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” said co-owner Jack Roush. “I think it will bring a lot to the organization, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams. I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, molding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I’ve always admired his resolve and determination. I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organization and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

Roush founded the team back in 1988 and has since won 137 Cup races along with two championships in 2003 and 2004.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” said Keselowski. “This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team. I am optimistic about what Jack, John and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”