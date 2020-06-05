Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest

shares
comments
Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest
By:
Jun 5, 2020, 3:42 PM

Jimmie Johnson has never been one to shy away from his opinion, but admits when it comes to the social unrest in the United States, he’s been doing a lot of listening and learning.

The country has been gripped for nearly two weeks by civil unrest and protests after the murder of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn. All four officers involved in his death have since been fired and charged.

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver who competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, has expressed frustration that more of his fellow drivers don’t speak out.

Read Also:

Johnson, who owns a NASCAR record-tying seven Cup series titles, said he was moved to speak out but said it’s been a learning experience for himself as well.

“I was definitely pulled to making statements and wanted to share my point of view. I feel like in my position and who I am as an individual, I want to have a voice and I want to stand up for injustices. So, I’ve been trying to find my voice,” Johnson said Friday.

“I think part of that journey is to educate myself. I’ve been very deep in that and trying to learn and educate – on the phone with friends of mine, like Bubba Wallace, other friends of color and race that I’ve known through the years just checking in.

“To learn and understand just how far and wide my friends have dealt with issues is helping me find my voice and have clarity in the situation and all the noise that’s out there.”

 

Johnson admits getting involved in the public discourse is challenging, both because of the topic involved and because the reluctance of some fans to see politics spill over into sports.

“It’s a sensitive topic, but I think you’ve got to follow your heart and post what you believe in. It’s hard to live your life worrying about other people. You have to let your passions in your life shine through and the things that you believe in,” he said.

“You need to follow that. And for me, ultimately, I’ve felt the need to have a voice in this and I’m still trying to find that voice. So, I’m being pulled this way more than I have in other times and there’s just something inside of me that makes me feel like I need to do it.”

 
Next article
Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega

Previous article

Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Serious people" considering Williams investment - Brawn

2
MotoGP

MotoGP shock: Espargaro to join Marquez at Honda in 2021

3
MotoGP

The clash which points to a rivalry reigniting in 2021

2h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin not looking for "headline” names for F1 2021

5
Formula 1

The last hurrah of Formula 1's most successful engine

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest
NAS

Johnson: "I've been trying to find my voice" on social unrest

Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega
eSpt

Rothgeb/Brooks take Pro League wins at Talladega

NASCAR releases updated schedule through Aug. 2
NAS

NASCAR releases updated schedule through Aug. 2

Bubba Wallace wants more NASCAR stars to speak out
NAS

Bubba Wallace wants more NASCAR stars to speak out

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace opens up on racial injustice
NAS

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace opens up on racial injustice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.