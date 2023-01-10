Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold Next / Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
NASCAR Cup News

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes

Prior to the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Petty GMS Motorsports is undergoing a shakeup of its leadership structure.

Jim Utter
By:
Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes
Listen to this article

Bruce Mosley, a former executive at Roush Fenway Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing and most recently president of Violet Defense, is slated to take on an executive role at what is currently known as Petty GMS, multiple sources confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Mosley, 54, brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and building teams to the organization which recently added seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson to the ownership structure. Johnson also plans to compete in a handful of races this season.

Mike Beam, who led GMS Racing’s NASCAR Truck Series team to two series championships, will continue in the role of team president, a position he has held since GMS Racing’s acquisition of the former Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021.

Brian Moffitt, who has served as executive vice president of sales since the 2021 merger between Petty and GMS Racing, is no longer with the organization, sources said.

An official announcement of the additional personnel changes is expected at a later date.

“As Petty GMS continues to evolve since the merger in 2021, we have experienced an exceptional amount of growth and change,” owner Maury Gallagher said in a statement provided to Motorsport.com. “Our goal is to create one of the strongest and most competitive teams in NASCAR both on and off the racetrack, and with the new ownership structure, we remain committed to putting the best personnel in place to accomplish that goal.

Race winner Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Erik Jones, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

“While we know change is difficult, we are confident it is in the best interest for the long-term and overall success of our team. We can confirm we are in talks with some senior level executives with heavy-hitting experience in the salesforce, business world and on the competition side to take this team to the next level. We will be able to announce those individuals once negotiations are final.”

Jimmie Johnson's growing role within the team

The organizational changes, including Mosley’s addition, come from the direct involvement by Johnson, 48, who made a shocking announcement in November that he had entered an ownership agreement at Petty GMS with Gallagher and Chairman Richard Petty.

Both Erik Jones and Noah Gragson will compete fulltime for Petty GMS in 2023 in the Nos. 43 and 42 Chevrolets, respectively. The number of Johnson’s part-time team, as well as his complete schedule of races, has yet to be announced.

Johnson was not available for comment Tuesday as he was on his way to New York City for a previously scheduled appearance on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

With Mosley, Petty GMS gets an executive well-versed in the success and difficulty in obtaining sponsorship in NASCAR and at some of the Cup Series’ biggest teams.

He served as chief revenue officer and led all sales and partnership development efforts for Roush Fenway Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing). He’s also worked with the former Chip Ganassi Racing, The Kroger Company, Walmart and International Speedway Corp.

Mosley’s Violet Defense company, which uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens, sponsored several races for RFK Racing Cup drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in 2022.

Mosley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Florida State University and undertook master’s studies in business administration at Stetson University. He currently serves as an adjunct professor and the Executive in Residence for Belmont Abbey College’s Motorsport Management Program.

Jimmie Johnson, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Jimmie Johnson, Petty GMS Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove / NKP / Motorsport Images

As for Johnson, the changes to Petty GMS since his arrival show his ownership involvement is definitely not in name only.

According to sources, he has been in the Statesville, N.C. shop several days a week since the announcement and has been taking a very active role in the team’s restructuring process.

Johnson retired from fulltime NASCAR competition following the 2020 season. He won 83 Cup races in his career and a NASCAR record-tying seven series titles. He has competed in the IndyCar Series the past two seasons as well as driven in several IMSA events.

At the time of Johnson’s announcement in November, Gallagher said Johnson’s addition was an important step in becoming a consistent winner in the Cup Series.

“Having a driver, the caliber of Jimmie, driving our equipment and being able to provide feedback to our crew chiefs and engineers but most importantly, mentoring Erik and Noah will be invaluable,” he said. “Perhaps most important of all, Jimmie will be a great partner.”

shares
comments
NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold
Previous article

NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold
Next article

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold
NASCAR Euro

NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races
IMSA IMSA

PMR signs Martin for Rolex 24, Lewis for all endurance races

Paul Miller Racing has added Maxime Martin and Corey Lewis to its line-up for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Lewis remaining on the roster for the other three Michelin Endurance Cup rounds.

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 management “overlap” better than reverse - Szafnauer

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer says it’s better to have an “overlap” of management duties within a Formula 1 organisation than the opposite.

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA

Conway to race Vasser Sullivan Lexus in Rolex 24

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the #14 Lexus RC F in this month’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Petty GMS rebranded as Legacy Motor Club; Johnson car number revealed

Jimmie Johnson reveals his car number ahead of his NASCAR racing return as Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranded for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.