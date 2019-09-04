Jimmie Johnson's playoff streak may be 'running out of days'

NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
2 days
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
8 days
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
14 days
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
22 days
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
29 days
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
36 days
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
43 days
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
50 days
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
57 days
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
64 days
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
71 days
Sep 4, 2019

If the Southern 500 was any indication, Jimmie Johnson will not go down quietly in his bid to keep his NASCAR playoff streak alive.

Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Throwback
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Throwback, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops and Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Throwback
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally

Johnson and his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team had one of its best weekends from start to finish of the season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, showing plenty race-winning speed.

He remained in contention for the win until he was caught up in a multi-car wreck on Lap 275 of 367, where he picked up considerable damage. He still salvaged a 16th-place finish, which leaves him 18th in the 16-driver playoff standings.

“I had at least 15 years with a lot of luck on my side, seven years of championships and having two or three bad ones is just part of it,” Johnson said after the race. “I keep saying that we’re getting better and we showed it (at Darlington), from the way we qualified to how we ran in those stages. 

“I was running fourth when that accident took place in Turn 3 and I just had nowhere to go.”

Johnson, 43, is the only driver who has qualified for every Cup Series playoff since the format was first introduced in the 2004 season.

As difficult as the last couple seasons have been for Johnson, he still has one more shot to extend that streak and at a track where he has enjoyed enormous success in his career. Johnson is a four-time winner of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, most recently in 2012. 

A win would lock him into the playoffs but it’s also still possible for Johnson to make up the 18 points he currently sits behind the cutoff line, especially if some of the drivers with whom he is battling for the spot run into problems.

“We are running out of days and if we miss it, it’s just going to be by a few I believe. If I look back over the first half of the season, I see a lot of races where we gave away a few points,” Johnson said. 

“So, it’s kind of unfair to put all the pressure on one race in Indy. But it is what it is and we are going to go there to win a race.”

Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
First practice Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
13:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
10:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

