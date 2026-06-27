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NASCAR Cup Sonoma

How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend

Sonoma Raceway is paying tribute to the fallen NASCAR legend with various tributes this weekend

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
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Kyle Busch won two NASCAR Cup races at Sonoma in 2008 and again in 2015. He also won a Truck race there in 2022. Following the NASCAR legend's tragic death at the age of 41 last month, every track is paying tribute to him in their own way.

Sonoma has etched the black No. 8 onto the track in honor Busch, but they've also put a new corner banner, dedicating Turn 8 to KB. 

 

They've also added Busch to the track's Wall of Fame, with his induction date labeled as Sunday, June 27. His portrait is now directly between Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick, and is the 31st person added to the wall.

 

Motorsport.com compiled a list of Busch's greatest drives from at Sonoma Raceway from over the years, which you can find HERE. Busch won Cup races at Sonoma in 2008 and 2015, and also won the only Truck race held there this century in 2022.

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