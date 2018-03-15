Video: Harvick key to unlocking SHR potential, says Dale Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says the influence of star driver Kevin Harvick has played a huge role in Stewart-Haas Racing’s stellar start to the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Speaking on NBCSN’s NASCAR America show, Earnhardt spoke from experience about how Harvick – who leads the championship after four races – is a team player outside of the car. Junior says that has elevated the performance level of the entire four-strong SHR Ford squad, whose cars all feature in the top 11 in drivers’ points.

Watch the video…

“Tony [Stewart] is a racer,” said Earnhardt. “I think about what he meant to the sport as a driver, and now what he’s doing to his own legacy as a team owner, it’s incredible.

“It’s so hard to get one of his four cars into the top 5, much less all of them inside the top 10. It’s really incredible, and you have to go back and give Kevin some of the credit for how good those teams are.

“I’ve had Kevin being a part of JR Motorsports [in Xfinity Series] and I know what he does as a driver for an entire organisation. He’s so smart outside of the car, knows what he needs from crew chiefs and engineers.

“Tony knows this, and he’s really enjoying that. He’s finally got all four teams really clicking along.”

He later added: “We see Harvick winning, what I’d like to see now is the other three cars continue to improve, gain speed, and keep working together so – going into the Chase – they are going to be really hard to beat.”