Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup Pocono II Qualifying report

Harvick and Busch have times disallowed; Suarez declared pole winner

0 shares
Harvick and Busch have times disallowed; Suarez declared pole winner
Get alerts
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
28/07/2018 10:08

Daniel Suarez’s first pole in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series certainly didn’t come how he expected.

Suarez, who originally ended up third in Saturday’s qualifying session at Pocono Raceway, ended being declared the pole winner for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 after the first and second-place cars failed inspection.

Kevin Harvick had posted the fastest speed in the final round and Kyle Busch was second. In post-qualifying inspection, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford failed the body scan and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota failed the chassis station.

Both Harvick and Busch will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

The pole is the first of Suarez’s career.

This is the second time this season NASCAR has used these impound rules for the condensed Cup weekend schedule.

Cars are not required to go through pre-qualifying inspection but if any car failed its first attempt through post-qualifying inspection, it would have its qualifying speed disallowed. Additional failures would result in the loss of team members.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Track Pocono Raceway
Drivers Kevin Harvick , Kyle Busch , Daniel Suarez
Article type Qualifying report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page