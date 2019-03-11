Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is "driven by trying to do something great”

shares
comments
Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is
By:
23m ago

Joe Gibbs has coached his share of exceptional athletes and he has no doubt Kyle Busch possesses a talent unmatched by few others.

Race Winner, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES
Race Winner, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry SKITTLES
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Extreme Concepts/iK9
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Race Winner Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Cessna
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar

Busch’s victory in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix was his 52nd in the series and the 199th of his career across all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

His 52 Cup wins, 53 Xfinity wins and 94 Truck victories have all come before his 34th birthday – an astonishing achievement all on its own.

“It happened in football where we had some guys that all of a sudden on Sundays when they put the helmet on, you kind of look at them, they get it,” Gibbs said Sunday at ISM Raceway. “They know what the sport’s about. They are after it. They’re determined. It’s not often you find it.

“Certainly I think with Kyle, over here in this sport, I think Kyle is one of those guys. When he puts the helmet on, if there's something in front of him, I don't care whether the car is able to get there or not, he's trying to get there.

“I just think he’s an unusual talent. I think all of us that watch sports, me included, really appreciate those great athletes. Somehow they have a gift.”

From the editor, also read:

Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and a three-time Super Bowl winning coach with the Washington Redskins, said he has noticed over the years that Busch is someone who is driven by “real goals” he sets for himself.

“I know how bad he wanted to be able to win at every race track, because I could pick up from him, talking, how bad he wants things,” he said. “I think he’s driven by trying to do something great.”

Busch will have two opportunities to pick up NASCAR win No. 200 next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California as he will be competing in both the Xfinity and Cup series races.

Gibbs said when Busch does garner that win, “it will be a big deal for him.”

“I wasn’t any kind of a real good athlete, so I don’t know, but sometimes great athletes like that think a little different,” he said. “I do think he’s challenged by things and loves the idea of accomplishing some real goals.”

Next article
The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture

Previous article

The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Location ISM Raceway
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Formula 1 has to "deliver" to keep Red Bull - Horner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 has to "deliver" to keep Red Bull - Horner

9h ago
Rosenqvist completes sensational IndyCar debut with Article
IndyCar

Rosenqvist completes sensational IndyCar debut with "one arm"

Rossi says Yamaha problems remain despite fightback Article
MotoGP

Rossi says Yamaha problems remain despite fightback

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is
NASCAR Cup

Joe Gibbs: Kyle Busch is "driven by trying to do something great”

The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture
eSports

The green flag has dropped on NASCAR's first esports venture

eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft is complete
eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft is complete

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.