NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

By:

Trackhouse Entertainment Group has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing's entire NASCAR Cup Series operation.

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
#86 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3: Justin Marks
Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AdventHealth
Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro CommScope, Ross Chastain, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro McDonald's
#66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, GTLM: Team Owner Chip Ganassi.
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Camping World
Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro CommScope

The Nashville-based company will acquire all assets of CGR immediately following the 2021 season. Discussions began between Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks and Ganassi roughly two months ago.

Marks founded Trackhouse Racing last year and entered Cup Series competition with a one-car operation for the 2021 season where they have impressed and remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Trackhouse will field two cars in 2022 with current driver Daniel Suarez confirmed as one of them. The second driver will be announced at a later date. The team will operate out of CGR's Concord, North Carolina race shop and continue to use Hendrick/ECR engines.

“This process took several weeks and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey,” Marks said. “Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry.”

It is unclear where this leaves current Ganassi drivers Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain, but Marks confirmed that both drivers are being considered. CGR will continue with their IndyCar, IMSA and Extreme E race teams while stepping away from NASCAR.

Chip Ganassi entered NASCAR as a team owner in 2001, winning 14 Cup races and 20 Xfinity Series races over the last two decades.

Ganassi explained that he has no intentions of leaving racing and that he didn't even intend to sell the NASCAR team. “I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale. Justin (Marks) simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision.”

More to follow...

