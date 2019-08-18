NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II / Breaking news

Emotional DiBenedetto "wanted to win so bad" at Bristol

shares
comments
Emotional DiBenedetto "wanted to win so bad" at Bristol
By:
Aug 18, 2019, 3:30 AM

Matt DiBenedetto came just one position shy of a fairytale win at Bristol, losing out after a late-race battle with Denny Hamlin

Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance

The Leavine Family Racing driver found out earlier this week that he will be out of a ride at season's end. 

After leading final practice and qualifying seventh on the grid, DiBenedetto appeared motivated entering the Bristol Night race. Well he showed just how driven he was during Saturday night's 500-lapper. 

He was able to snatch the lead away from Erik Jones on Lap 396 and began to build up a margin. As he did that, Denny Hamlin was cutting a path towards the front after a loose wheel put him back in the pack.

With under 20 laps to go, Hamlin arrived and was able to take the lead away from the No. 95 with just 11 laps to go. He went on to win his fourth race of the 2019 season and 35th of his career.

Read Also:

DiBenedetto, who led a race-high 93 laps, finished a career-best second. Despite that, the result did little to console him after coming just half a second shy of a storybook first win.

"I wanted to win so bad for these guys, for this team, for them giving me this opportunity," he told NBCSN. "I'm just thankful that they gave me this opportunity, Toyota, Procore, Dumont Jets. I'm so thankful.

"But, man, I'm sad. We got tight after the deal with (Ryan) Newman when he came up into us. All of a sudden it got really tight after that. Congrats to Denny. He raced hard. I've been a fan of his since I was a kid. To be racing door‑to‑door with him at Bristol, in front of a great group of fans ... I'll try not to get emotional, but it's been a tough week. I just want to stick around and keep doing this for a long time to come. I love it. I love the opportunity. I'm not done yet."

DiBenedetto has nothing lined up for the 2020 season yet, but he remains hopeful that this is not the end for him. He started racing at the Cup level full-time back in 2015 and is currently enjoying a career-best season with three top fives and five top-tens.

"Something will come open. It's going to happen. I'm here to win. Something's going to come open.  I'm proud of these guys.  Thankful for my wife and fans for sticking with me.  It's been a tough journey, a hard week. Cool for this team."

Next article
Denny Hamlin runs down Matt DiBenedetto for Bristol win

Previous article

Denny Hamlin runs down Matt DiBenedetto for Bristol win

Next article

'Amazing' pit call helps Suarez move into playoff contention

'Amazing' pit call helps Suarez move into playoff contention
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol II
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing , Leavine Family Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.