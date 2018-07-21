Denny Hamlin leads second Cup practice from NHMS

Denny Hamlin, a three-time winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, led Saturday's first of two practice sessions.

Hamlin set the pace early in the 55-minute session, going to the top of the board at 132.942mph.

Ryan Blaney was the top Ford driver in second, 0.090 seconds adrift of the top speed. Martin Truex Jr. clocked in third, Kyle Busch fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Harvick, who ran the most laps at 50, explained to NBCSN that running so many laps is the only way to find out how much the tires are going to fall off in the race.

In the average speed category, Blaney led the way at 131.260mph over Truex, Hamlin, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

The second practice of the weekend went green without incident.