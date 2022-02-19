Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series final practice results

Listen to this article

After a brief rain delay, the fourth and final practice session of the week got under way. It was the final opportunity for teams to tweak on their race cars one final time before Sunday's 500-mile race.

Joey Logano ran the most laps at 25, who is driving a backup car after crashing out in the Duel races. There were no incidents.

About half the field opted not to take part, including all of Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Racing, RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and the defending winners at Front Row Motorsports.

Pos. Driver Best Speed (mph) 1 Harrison Burton 188.355 2 Joey Logano 188.324 3 Austin Cindric 188.265 4 Kevin Harvick 188.257 5 Chase Briscoe 188.229 6 Ryan Blaney 188.178 7 Cole Custer 188.131 8 Aric Almirola 188.131 9 Daniel Hemric 185.770 10 Justin Haley 185.732 11 Landon Cassill 185.701 12 William Byron 184.302 13 Kaz Grala 182.979 14 Ty Dillon 182.489 15 BJ McLeod 181.818 16 Todd Gilliland 179.928 17 Alex Bowman 179.896 18 Greg Biffle 179.723 19 Erik Jones 179.233 20 Chase Elliott --