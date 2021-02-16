NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Interview

Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell "never lost hope"

shares
comments
By:

For nearly 14 years Michael McDowell has toiled away in the NASCAR Cup Series looking for that elusive first victory.

He insists he always knew he would win a series race before his career came to an end, although he finds it difficult to articulate the reasons why he came to that conclusion.

“Y’all could ask my wife because she’s more realistic, and she’s just like, ‘Man, I don’t think it’s in the cards.’ Just for whatever reason, I don’t know. “I’m like, ‘It’s going to happen. I just know it is.’

“You know, I don’t know why. I don’t know why I have that feeling. But I also feel like if I don’t come to the race track thinking like that, then why am I coming to the race track?”

McDowell had been all over the map in his Cup career, driving for start-and-park rides and low budget teams but slowly he worked his way onto teams which provided opportunities for good finishes – and if everything went perfect – maybe a win.

Finally a winner

His record remained 0-for-357 entering Sunday’s Daytona 500 and while he had shown himself to be an accomplished superspeedway driver, he wasn’t among the list of favorites to end his winless streak in the race.

But in the early hours of Monday morning, following 200 laps that took more than nine hours to complete thanks to an extended rain delay, there was McDowell riding around the track after taking the checkered flag waiting for NASCAR officials to complete their review of the finish, which included a last-lap wreck and caution.

Either McDowell or Chase Elliott – the sport’s most popular driver and fresh off his first series championship – was going to win their first Daytona 500.

“It took a full lap, so I made an extra lap,” McDowell said. “I wasn’t about to pull down pit road. I didn’t know at all when the caution came out. It was just so chaotic that I had no idea when the caution came out and where I was at the time.

“I was fairly confident that I was close to being ahead because I pretty much stayed ahead through most of the corner. When I came across the line, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, is this possible? It’s possible that we just won the race.’

“And then immediately it sunk in that if we didn’t, I was going to be so upset. We’re so close, you know? It was a long lap. It really became a blur when they said we won and to go to the start/finish line. It was just overwhelming.”

In his long motorsports career, McDowell, 36, had tasted victory only a few times – a win in the Xfinity Series in 2016, four wins in ARCA in the 2007 season and a victory in 2005 in the then-NASCAR Grand-Am Sports Car Series.

Suddenly, he was being directed to Victory Lane, not only to celebrate his first career win, but also in NASCAR’s biggest race, its grandest stage.

Some of NASCAR’s most successful starts have never made this trip, but now he was.

His belief in himself and his persistence had been validated, and perhaps in no bigger way.

“I think that for so long, that was a hard part because I knew that with start-and-parking and all that stuff, I’m not going to run the full race, not going to have a shot (at winning),” McDowell said.

“But even when I was start-and-parking, I was like, ‘Man, one day I’m going to get a shot at it and I’ll be able to do it because of all this that I’ve put into it. I never lost hope of that.”

Now a playoff driver

With a victory in hand that all-but guarantees him a berth in the Cup Series playoffs, a range of new opportunities seems to have quickly been played on his path ahead.

McDowell, with his sports car background, is also a stout road racer, and next on the schedule is Sunday’s race on the Daytona Road Course, where he secured a 10th-place finish last season.

Because of his win Sunday, he will get the benefit of starting closer to the front Sunday as a driver’s finish in the previous race is part of the formula to determine the starting line when there is no qualifying.

With NASCAR’s schedule changes this season, the series goes from two to seven road course events, including one in the 10-race playoffs.

Even if Front Row Motorsports’ cars may not be on par with Hendrick Motorspsorts or Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing on the intermediate tracks, seven road courses and three more superspeedway races are plenty of chances for more strong finishes or even more victories.

“When I come to the race track, when we load up and go, I really think every weekend, ‘Okay, this is the weekend it’s going to happen.’ And I know that sounds crazy, but I do, and I have, and I have for a long time,” McDowell said.

“I think that’s an important part of it is just believing that it’s possible. It’s not so much believing like, ‘Oh, I can do it, I’m good enough.’ I don't care about that stuff, just believing that it’s possible that it could happen.

“And it did.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

