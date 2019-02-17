Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Race report

Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks

shares
comments
Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks
By:
1h ago

Kyle Busch, still looking for his first Daytona 500 victory, held off Alex Bowman to claim the Stage 1 victory at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota leads
Crash of Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/Tracker ATVs Toyota, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation, and Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats

Busch had to make several blocks on the final of the 60 laps to remain out front but was able to pick up his first stage win of the 2019 season.

Bowman was second, Joey Logano third, Daniel Suarex was fourth and Ryan Blaney ended up fifth.

Also collecting stage points were Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.

William Byron, the pole-winner, led the first two laps, until Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – using the bottom line – moved out to the front.

On Lap 6, Matt DiBenedetto got around Stenhouse to take the lead with some help from Martin Truex Jr.

On Lap 15, all of Ford cars elected to pit together, with all taking gas-only in order to make it to the end of the stage.

Five more cars pit on Lap 17 as DiDenedetto continued to lead the way up front.

On Lap 19, Corey LaJoie lost a right-front tire which brought out a caution just as seven cars were heading down pit road. Five of them continued to drive through the pits without making a stop.

The remaining cars who had not yet pit elected to under the caution, which turned the race lead over to Stenhouse on the restart on Lap 25.

Michael McDowell was penalized for speeding on pit road during the stops and Daniel Hemric was penalized for pitting too soon.

With 30 laps to go in the stage, Stenhouse remained out front, followed by Harvick, Almirola and four other Fords.

Kyle Busch moved in the lead, running the bottom line, on Lap 35 with Hamlin in tow behind him.

With 20 laps remaining, Kyle Busch continued to lead the way followed by Hamlin and Bowman, who moved up to third.

On Lap 50, Kurt Busch spun on his own in an incident that also collected Darrell Wallace Jr., Jamie McMurray and Tyler Reddick.

 

Several of the lead-lap cars elected to pit under the caution with Tifft the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 54, Kyle Busch remained out front followed by Hamlin and Bowman.

With five laps left in the stage, Kyle Busch and Hamlin continued to pace the field.

Before the start of the race, the cars of Kyle Larson and Casey Mears had to start from the rear due to transmission changes and McMurray had to move to the back due to a gear change.

Next article
JGR Toyota tipped for Chevy help in Daytona 500

Previous article

JGR Toyota tipped for Chevy help in Daytona 500

Next article

Daytona 500: Ryan Blaney beats Byron for Stage 2 win

Daytona 500: Ryan Blaney beats Byron for Stage 2 win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: New F1 rules will make cars 1.5s slower

11h ago
Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks Article
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks

Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return Article
World Superbike

Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return

Latest videos
Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500 08:02
NASCAR Cup

Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2019
17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash 02:17
NASCAR Cup

17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash

Feb 12, 2019

News in depth
Daytona 500: Ryan Blaney beats Byron for Stage 2 win
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500: Ryan Blaney beats Byron for Stage 2 win

Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1, brother Kurt wrecks

JGR Toyota tipped for Chevy help in Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

JGR Toyota tipped for Chevy help in Daytona 500

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.