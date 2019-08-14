NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

David Ragan retiring from full-time NASCAR competition

shares
comments
David Ragan retiring from full-time NASCAR competition
By:
Aug 14, 2019, 3:04 PM

David Ragan has decided the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season will be his last as a full-time driver. 

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Shriners Hospitals for Children
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Shriners Hospitals for Children
Chris Buescher, JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Fast Start, David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang MDS Transport
Victory lane: race winner David Ragan, Frontrow Motorsports Ford
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport
Victory lane: race winner David Ragan, Frontrow Motorsports Ford

In a statement released by his Front Row Motorsports team on Wednesday, Ragan announced his decision to step away from full-time competition after this season but said he remained open to competing on a part-time basis in various series.

“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do. I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second,” Ragan said. 

“To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be.

“I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision. There aren’t enough words to thank everyone who has helped me in my career and to all the fans who have supported me in this journey. It’s not over, but I’m ready to spend more time at home.”

Ragan, 33, began competing in the Cup Series in 2007 with Roush Fenway Racing after finding success in the Truck Series.  He has 457 Cup series starts heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. 

In his Cup career, he has two wins, 15 top-five and 40 top-10 finishes and won two poles. Ragan’s most recent Cup win (2013 spring Talladega) was the first for Front Row Motorsports. He also owns two Xfinity Series wins and one in ARCA.

“We admire David for making what I’m sure was a very difficult decision. We also commend him for his reason,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “David has always put family first, and as a father, I understand what it’s like to not be at that game or big event for your child.  

“Throughout his time at Front Row Motorsports, David has always gone beyond what was asked of him, even volunteering his own time to help grow our team. Now it’s time for him to give some of that back to his family and we totally support that.

“Our doors are always open for David and we’ll miss seeing him every week.”

Team said it will make a decision on a driver for the No. 38 Ford for next season at a later date.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers David Ragan
Teams Front Row Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

