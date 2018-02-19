Darrell Wallace Jr. picks up new sponsor for Atlanta race

Driving 101 will sponsor Darrell “Bubba” Wallace and the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Driving 101, whose parent company oversees the NASCAR Racing Experience, the Richard Petty Driving Experience and the Mario Andretti Racing Experience, operates at 19 different race tracks throughout the country.

Wallace, 24, is coming off of a career-best finish of second in the Daytona 500—which was also the best result for RPM. He is currently fifth in the Monster Energy Cup Series standings and leads the rookie race as well.

“We’re proud to see the NASCAR Racing Experience featured on the car of Bubba Wallace as he makes his debut in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Atlanta,” said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101.

“It’s an honor to race with NASCAR legend Richard Petty’s team. He’s been an incredible partner in our driving experience, and we look forward to seeing the No. 43 NASCAR Racing Experience Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Bubba Wallace on the track and hopefully in Victory Lane.”

Wallace is making his first Cup start at Atlanta but has three races under his belt at the 1.5-mile track in the Xfinity Series where he finished a career-best sixth last year with Roush Fenway Racing.

In his fourth and final Cup start last year at Kentucky, another intermediate track, Wallace finished 11th substituting in the No. 43 car for the injured Aric Almirola.

“It’s great to see partners coming on board to support us,” Wallace said. “I’m all about getting fans involved in racing, and nobody does that better than the NASCAR Racing Experience.

"They allow fans to race the cars we drive. It’s the best way to get on the same track and in the same cars we race. That’s really cool and I’m pumped they are on our car this weekend.”