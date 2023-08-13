Subscribe
Previous / 2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results Next / McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis News

Daniel Suarez: "We win and we lose as a team"

Daniel Suarez got the good finish at the Indy Road Course he needed to stay in contention to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs but lost out on a chance for even more.

Jim Utter
By:

Suarez started on the pole for Sunday’s 82-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course but lost the lead to eventual winner Michael McDowell early in the first stage.

With 35 laps remaining, Suarez went to the inside of Elliott and nudged him out of the way to take over the runner-up position behind McDowell. He then briefly retook the lead before he, McDowell and Elliott all made their final green flag stop on lap 50.

Suarez was in position to become the leader with the No. 1 pit stall, but the air hose briefly got caught under his car which slowed his stop and left him behind McDowell and Elliott in the running order when all three returned to the course.

With the race going caution-free the rest of the way, neither Elliott nor Suarez could make up much ground on McDowell, which left Suarez with a third-place finish.

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway.com Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

“I mean, we win and we lose as a team, and that’s all I can say,” Suarez said. “The guys brought a very fast race car. I felt that maybe we were one adjustment behind in the first run with the back of the car, but then we made it a little bit better.

“But I felt like I was always one step behind (Elliott) and (McDowell), and then at the end, I felt that when my car came alive again, we had that issue.”

Suarez called the pit road issue “a little bit heartbreaking.”

“That’s part of the sport,” he said. “All we can do is continue to push, continue to build race cars like this, and I’ll keep on winning races.”

The fight to make the playoffs

With two races remaining in the regular season, Suarez now sits 17th in the series standings and 28 points behind Bubba Wallace.

With another road course coming up next week at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Suarez believes he could have an even better chance for a win there.

“We can perform I think even better,” he said. “I felt like (Saturday) we were very strong and today we were strong.

“We were lacking a little bit; I didn’t like my first half of the race. But I’m pretty sure we’re going to go back, analyze everything, and come back stronger next week.”

shares
comments

Related video

2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results

McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race

McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Daniel Suarez More from
Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez beats Reddick for Cup pole at Indy RC

Daniel Suarez beats Reddick for Cup pole at Indy RC

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Daniel Suarez beats Reddick for Cup pole at Indy RC Daniel Suarez beats Reddick for Cup pole at Indy RC

Daniel Suarez: "All of us need to relax and have fun"

Daniel Suarez: "All of us need to relax and have fun"

NASCAR Cup
Michigan

Daniel Suarez: "All of us need to relax and have fun" Daniel Suarez: "All of us need to relax and have fun"

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing Team More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard

Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard Van Gisbergen: IndyCar ace McLaughlin should be NASCAR wildcard

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

NASCAR Cup
Pocono

Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better" Suarez takes playoff hit: "We just have to be better"

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Shane van Gisbergen to run NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis

Latest news

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car Aston Martin still has budget left to keep developing 2023 F1 car

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

F1 Formula 1

Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options Leclerc ready to "push" for new Ferrari F1 deal despite other options

How the Supercars silly season is playing out

How the Supercars silly season is playing out

SUPC Supercars

How the Supercars silly season is playing out How the Supercars silly season is playing out

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe