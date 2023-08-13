2023 NASCAR Cup Indy Road Course race results
Michael McDowell took a dominant win at the Indianapolis Road Course, locking himself and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team into the playoffs.
McDowell became the 14th different this year and the 13th to lock themselves into the playoffs.
After an early caution for Justin Haley, the race went completely green until the finish. There was plenty of contact, but never anything that required another restart.
Daniel Suarez led from pole position, but it was McDowell out front by the end of Stage 1. Denny Hamlin ran long and snatched the Stage 2 win.
A slow stop pushed Suarez out of contention for the win late, leaving Elliott and McDowell to battle it out in the end.
Elliott closed in, but was unable to catch McDowell in the final laps. The win is McDowell's first since his dramatic victory in the 2021 Daytona 500, where Elliott also finished second.
Suarez brought home third-place, now 28pts behind Bubba Wallace and the final playoff spot.
|Pos.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|4
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|5
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|91
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|11
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|12
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|14
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|16
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|18
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|19
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|21
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|33
|Brodie Kostecki
|Richard Childress Racing
|23
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|42
|Mike Rockenfeller
|Legacy Motor Club
|25
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|27
|77
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|28
|15
|Jenson Button
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|30
|51
|Andy Lally
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|32
|78
|Josh Bilicki
|Live Fast Motorsports
|33
|67
|Kamui Kobayashi
|23XI Racing
|34
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|35
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|36
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|37
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|39
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
